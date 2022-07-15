Christine and Janelle Brown spend rainy day together, Sister Wives fans call for them to get their own spinoff

Christine and Janelle Brown have remained close since Christine’s split from Kody Brown. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/@janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown split from Kody Brown last year, but that hasn’t kept her from spending time with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown.

Christine and Kody announced their decision to part ways in November 2021 after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. After deciding to leave Kody, Christine made her dream come true and moved back to Utah, where she’s closer to her children.

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, has remained in Flagstaff, Arizona, with the rest of the family, including Kody’s first wife, Meri, and his fourth wife, Robyn. However, she and Christine have carved out time together whenever they get the opportunity to meet up in person.

The lovely ladies did just that recently when Christine paid a visit to Flagstaff. While in the area, she met up with Janelle for some rainy day fun. Christine and Janelle each shared posts to their Instagram Feeds, recounting their cozy day enjoying a board game and some coffee.

Christine shared a photo of herself and Janelle seated in a coffee shop, which she captioned, “Hanging out with @janellebrown117 in a cafe playing Azul.” Christine smiled big for the camera, showing off her sun-kissed glow, while Janelle held one hand under her chin and gave a closed-mouth grin to the camera. The ladies looked to be enjoying their time together, their coffees and game pieces sitting before them.

For Janelle’s share on Instagram, she chose a similar photo of herself and Christine, both of them smiling for the snap in the same location at the coffee shop. “@christine_brownsw was in town and brought me a new game. Azul. It was fun!” Janelle began her caption.

Christine and Janelle Brown meet up for coffee in Flagstaff

“And since I was just in Portugal this spring and saw the tiles this game models it’s pieces after it was extra fun,” Janelle continued.” We just sat in this cute little coffee shop @lundcanyoncoffee and played long enough for me to understand the rules. It was a rainy day but we stayed cozy and dry inside.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives fans have loved seeing Christine and Janelle keep their friendship alive amidst Christine’s split from Kody. Their fans took to the comments of their posts to let them know how pleased they were to see them spending time together, and one fan even proposed the idea of them getting their own show.

Sister Wives fans call for a Christine and Janelle spinoff show

Janelle was one of the first to comment on Christine’s post, telling her, “What a fun way to spend the rainy afternoon! Thanks for the new game! You guys alway know where to find the coolest ones.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

A Sister Wives fan told the duo, “So glad you guys have remained close. ❤️” while another echoed the sentiment: “Glad you two are spending time together and having fun 🙂”

“Love you two stay close. 😍” read a similar comment. One of Christine’s followers mentioned the idea of her and Janelle in their own spinoff: “You two should get your own show, it would be great.”

Christine did, in fact, get her own spinoff in the form of a digital cooking show last year, Cooking with Just Christine. With the state of Kody’s remaining marriages to his other three wives, the future of Sister Wives is up in the air, so maybe a spinoff with Christine and Janelle would be just what viewers have been craving.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.