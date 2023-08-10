Christine and Janelle Brown show off shrinking figures and Sister Wives fans can’t get enough

It appears that leaving Kody Brown does a body good.

Sister Wives stars and fan favorites Janelle and Christine Brown recently showed off their slimmed-down physiques, and they’re looking better than ever.

Christine and Janelle’s friendship has blossomed, and they’ve remained tight-knit since leaving Kody.

As Plexus ambassadors, Janelle and Christine often promote the brand as their side hustle on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post on their weight-loss page, Life With Health & Happiness, the ladies posed alongside some other reality TV stars — Janelle’s daughter, Madison Brown, and 90 Day Fiance star, Molly Hopkins.

The ladies looked fabulous as they posed for a group shot, each of them holding up a bottle of Plexus’ famous pink drink in their hands.

Janelle and Christine posed alongside Janelle’s daughter Madison and Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @life_with_health_and_happiness/Instagram

Janelle wore a blue top and nude-colored pants, Christine opted for a shoulder-baring top and denim shorts, Madison was clad in a black sundress, and Molly chose a sleeveless black dress with a sheer midsection.

The caption for the post read, “Passionate, Powerful, and Proud: We are fearlessly promoting what we love, inspiring others to follow their passions and embrace their true selves. Join us on our journey and discover the magic that happens when you pursue what you truly love.”

Thousands of Christine and Janelle’s followers liked the post, and plenty more headed to the comments section to gush over the ladies’ glows.

Christine and Janelle Brown impress Sister Wives fans with their glow-ups

“It’s so lovely to see your smiling faces and the happiness that is radiating from all of you!” wrote one of their admirers. “You’ve earned it!”

Another Instagram user commented that all of the ladies were “Rocking it!” with another writing, “You guys look great! Thank god you got rid of kody.”

Christine and Janelle’s fans gushed over their weight loss and how happy they look since leaving Kody. Pic credit: @life_with_health_and_happiness/Instagram

More followers continued to gush over Christine and Janelle, noting how “fantastic” they look and expressing their hopes for a spinoff show for the two TLC stars.

Sister Wives viewers have pushed for a spinoff featuring Janelle and Christine

Season 18 of Sister Wives is just around the corner, and although fans of the show aren’t getting their wish with a Christine and Janelle spinoff, they will get to watch their marriages to Kody implode.

Last season, we watched as Christine dropped the bomb on Kody that she was leaving him and moving back to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely.

Since then, Christine has met the love of her life, David Woolley, and the duo got engaged earlier this year after David popped the question, and Christine happily accepted.

Although Christine and Janelle aren’t getting their own show — not yet, anyway — watching Christine and David’s love story play out in Season 18 would be a great consolation prize.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ for Season 18 on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c.