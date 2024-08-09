Christina Applegate reveals how Below Deck helps her cope with MS

Christina Applegate doesn’t shy away from getting real about living with multiple sclerosis.

In fact, the A-list star even started a podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has suffered from MS since her Soprano days.

This week, Christina opened up about how Below Deck and other reality TV shows have helped her deal with her disease.

It’s no secret that Christina is a huge Below Deck fan.

She not only got a video from Captain Lee Rosbach during an interview one time but has become close friends with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Daisy Kelliher.

During an appearance on James Corden’s SiriusXM show This Life of Mine the other day, Christina got even more in-depth about her love of Below Deck and reality TV.

Christina Applegate reveals Below Deck helps her cope with MS

On the show, James asked Christina if music helped her during the difficult moments since her MS diagnosis.

“No, I find reality television very useful. Yeah, that’s kind of it for me,” she expressed.

Christina explained, “Anyone who knows me well knows that it’s on 24/7 in my room because I don’t leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it’s kind of like, I need to sleep sometimes.”

The Married with Children alum was asked if she had a go-to reality TV show to help her. Even though she loves Below Deck, it isn’t the only show Christina turns to when struggling.

“Give me any of it. Give me a Vanderpump. Give me a Below Deck. Give me a Housewife. Even give me Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay. I’ll watch like nine seasons of that in like two days,” the actress stated.

How do Below Deck and other reality TV shows help Christina Applegate?

There’s a very good reason that Christina turns to reality TV when facing the challenges of multiple sclerosis. It’s because she’s just like the rest of us – addicted to reality TV.

“I love watching the imperfections of real people. Really, like, wow, those people exist. I love that. That’s why I love reality TV. Because they freak me out that they walk this Earth acting like that,” she spilled.

Christina Applegate happily gushed over her love of reality TV, and how it helps her deal with MS. It’s honestly another reason why we love her.

Those who want to check out Christina’s podcast with Jamie can do so here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.