Chrissy Teigen shows off bikini body on Hawaii trip with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen taking a selfie. Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced they are trying to have another baby.

On top of the IVF treatments, the two are also possibly trying to set the mood with a trip to Hawaii.

Teigen also shared some photos from their trip, showing off her bikini body as she and her husband enjoyed the sun on a boat.

Chrissy Teigen shows off bikini body on a boat

Chrissy has shared a series of vacation photos this week from her holiday to Hawaii with John Legend and their children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

The first photo just had a jewel emoji as she stood by John in front of the water on the Oahu coastline.

Chrissy showed off her bikini body in a bubblegum pink two-piece bikini while John wore floral swim trunks, matching his Hawaiian shirt.

Chrissy then posted a second photo, writing “ok I like this one too!”

The photos were at the Diamond Head Crater, a natural landmark in Honolulu.

She finally shared a third photo of her in the water, enjoying the vacation. This photo had no caption.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend trying to have a third child

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, The Voice coach, John Legend, have announced they are trying to have a third child.

John said that Chrissy started IVF treatments again to help her get pregnant. Both Luna and Miles were born thanks to IVF treatments.

John also said their kids know they are trying to have a third baby and that the children are excited about it.

Chrissy previously lost their third child, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy.

“There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes,” John said. “And I think Chrissy’s done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence.”

The two are also working on Chrissy’s health as well, as she has been sober for almost eight months. John said he has been drinking less as well to support Chrissy’s sobriety.

“I’m definitely trying to drink less,” Legend said. “There are times when I don’t drink at all, like I don’t really drink when I’m on tour, so there are times where I go long stretches without drinking. And then even when I’m off tour, I try to do it in moderation.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality series will return to NBC in late 2022.