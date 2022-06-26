Chrishell Stause stuns in weekend bikini sunbathe

Chrishell Stause smiling. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause is flaunting her sensational summer body as she tops up her tan in a bikini sunbathe.

The 40-year-old real estate agent and reality star enjoyed a weekend wind-down as she enjoyed the perks of her newly-purchased L.A. property yesterday, posting a chill terrace shot and showing off a cute swim look.

Chrishell Stause stuns with summer bikini body

Posting to her stories and for her 3 million+ Instagram followers, the ex to Justin Hartley made it a social affair as she was joined by two dogs. Chrishell was using one hand to pet each pooch as she lay on a towel-laid lounger and in a strapless print two-piece.

Showing off her killer abs, toned legs, and golden tan, the Southern Belle sent out the smile that won viewers over from day one. She also wore tinted shades and her hair down while bronzing her body in her blue swimwear.

“Pool pats with Gracie & Benny,” she wrote.

Chrishell Stause sunbathes in a bikini with dogs. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Gracie is Chrishell’s dog – it can be assumed that Benny is costar Emma Hernan‘s four-legged friend. Chrishell and Emma have forged a friendship that continues amid Selling Sunset’s between seasons break. Both costars have something in common: namely having 33-year-old Christine Quinn as a staunch enemy.

Chrishell was a firm favorite on Selling Sunset from the moment she arrived. This year, she proved her popularity by scooping up Best Reality Star at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Chrishell Stause says adopt don’t shop

Chrishell joins the long list of celebrities who come with a dog and a doggy-loving heart. Stause is now featured on the PETA website. The former daytime TV star stated, “Sometimes people just want a fancy, cute dog—these dogs are in the shelter. I think it’s important for people to adopt. You don’t want the demand for breeders. There are already too many dogs [who] don’t have homes.” In her interview, the Netflix sensation added:

“The dog that will be your best friend, that will change your life, that will be your life companion, is sitting there waiting for you,” continuing that “there are already too many dogs that don’t have homes.”

Unofficial cast members of Selling Sunset also include dogs Zelda and Niko, owned by Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheim and shared with ex and office member Mary Fitzgerald.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.