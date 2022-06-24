Chrishell Stause stuns in completely sheer dress

Chrishell Stause smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Chrishell Stause is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a classy and fully sheer dress.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend while glammed up for an open house thrown by Netflix. She was quick to share the photos with her 3 million+ Instagram followers – and yes, she massively gushed over the dress.

Chrishell Stause stuns in see-through dress

Opening with a full-length shot, the Southern Bell flaunted her tiny waist in a sleeveless black gauze dress with a flared and slight fishtail finish.

Flashing a bra and black briefs set beneath as she channeled the see-through trend, Chrisell posed with one hand on her waist as she rocked a full face of makeup, with soft-curled hair adding in old-school Hollywood vibes. She stood amid massive couch furnishings and a wall hanging of bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

A swipe brought in more famous faces as Chrishell posed sandwiched between fellow Selling Sunset stars Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani. Further swiping brought in more of the Netflix fam as a posed photo also included twin bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim, plus more of the glamorous ladies who sit in the Oppenheim Group office.

“Last night was SO fun!” Chrishell opened.

The dress was no Fashion Nova deal.

“It’s official- @netflix throws the best open house! @michaelcostello you are so lovely, endless thank yous for the DRESS 😍👑🙏🏼 Swipe to see lots of #Netflix crossovers! Guess who from these pics ended up dancing together until the early hours..? SO FUN,” Stause added, continuing:

“Side note. WHEN the timing of using my platform to help affect actual CHANGE is here, I will use it. To do so now & have people unfollow and not be able to see a well thought out post that might actually effect change in a VOTE is not using my platform effectively. I hope you all use yours the way you see fit as well. To each their own. But patience please.”

Chrishell Stause proves popularity with Best Reality Star award

Earlier this year, Chrishell snagged herself Best Reality Star at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The win came amid the wrap-up of Season 5 – much of the cast is assumed to return for Season 6 of Selling Sunset, although Israeli star Maya Vander won’t be returning.

Sharing her MTV win to Instagram on June 6, Chrishell wrote: “I can NOT believe this-WHAT?! I am still in shock I won @mtv Best Reality Star and #SellingSunset took home the big best docu reality show award of the night!”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.