Chrishell Stause stuns in bikini on Bali getaway

Chrishell Stause is showing off her stunning figure on a luxurious Bali getaway, and she’s peeping her bikini body. The Selling Sunset star has been busy updating her Instagram on life amid selling multi-million dollar L.A. homes, and she was nowhere near the West Coast in a share posted this week.

Posting for her 3 million+ followers on Tuesday, Chrishell showed off her “Paradise,” and she brought her cute style with her.

Chrishell Stause stuns on ‘Paradise’ Bali trip

Opening with an ocean view shot as she posed from a balcony, the Southern Belle sizzled in a ripped and ribbed miniskirt in baby pink, one she paired with a matching and strapless crop top, plus a blush pink jacket worn open.

Also clutching a matching baby pink purse, the 40-year-old looked closer to 25 as she smiled, with a swipe right showing more.

Glamming up her setting even more in the next snap, Chrishell posed from a wooden balcony and beneath canopy drapes while backed by white-sand beaches and the ocean, here showing off her toned abs in a black bikini covered by a sheer woven one-piece dress in pink.

The final photo showed the reality star on a sun-drenched ocean path, once again rocking the same beachy outfit.

Taking to her caption as fans left over 200,000 likes, Chrishell wrote: “Bondi to Bali both for the 1st time 😍😍😍Paradise 🥰 #Heaven 😇#WhereToNext 🤔#OutOfTheOffice 🙅🏻‍♀️#IsThisRealLife 🤯#BucketList 💃🏻.”

Chrishell has been enjoying extensive travels this month, with May 16 seeing her update from a zoo in Australia – no surprise on the destination, given that partner G Flip is Australian. Here, Chrishell posed with koalas and other zoo residents in too-cute snaps as she rocked a tight, spaghetti-strap tank and dark jeans.

“Australia I love you! Thank you for the hospitality @tarongazoo Such a beautiful job being a conservatory for the animals! First time meeting a koala & a kangaroo😍😍 And the harbor is breathtaking👏,” she captioned the gallery.

Chrishell Stause opens up on Season 5

Earlier this year, the former All My Children actress opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about Season 5 of Selling Sunset, stating: “Each season, we have to outdo ourselves. And there’s the personal aspect that is a little bittersweet for me. I entered into filming 5 in a completely different place—being in love with Jason, and then having that not work out.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.