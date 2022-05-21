Chrishell Stause stuns braless in spaghetti straps

Chrishell Stause smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is turning heads in stunning new photos while enjoying time Down Under. The 40-year-old reality star and realtor is fresh from updating her Instagram while enjoying a trip to Australia, making her post fun and animal-filled, also stunning in a skintight top.

Chrishell is still front-page news for flaunting her romance with non-binary lover G Flip, although the photos shared ahead of the weekend were solo – minus the animals.

Chrishell Stause looks amazing in skintight look

Delighting her 3.5 million followers, the Southern Belle posed by a tree with the cutest koala curled up in the trunk. Stause smiled for the camera while stunning in a spaghetti strap and braless top that was so tight, her abs were showing.

Pairing her busty top with a dark pair of jeans, Chrishell ensured fans saw her fit and curvy figure, then opting for video mode as she stroked more of the animals at Taronga Zoo Sydney.

Further photos showed Chrishell in sneakers and petting the happy-looking zoo residents, although she did switch locations in one slide by sharing a waterfront video that included Sydney’s world-famous Opera House, plus a snap of herself posing baked by city skylines.

“Australia I love you! Thank you for the hospitality @tarongazoo Such a beautiful job being a conservatory for the animals! First time meeting a koala & a kangaroo😍😍And the harbor is breathtaking👏,” she wrote.

Everyone wants to see where it goes with G Flip, 27. The hot new couple first met back in late 2021, with G Flip telling the People Everyday podcast:

“We were both with our ex-partners then … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.” Chrishell confirmed she was dating the Aussie musician on the Season 5 reunion of the hit Netflix show.

Chrishell Stause announces non-binary partner

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them,” Stause told viewers, adding: “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.