Chrishell Stause stuns braless in sheer mesh dress

Chrishell Stause smiling. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her killer figure in a sheer mesh dress last week.

The Selling Sunset star was shouting out both Netflix and Critics Choice in an Instagram share now topping 120,000 likes, showing off a stunning and neutral-colored dress as she glammed up at home ahead of stepping onto the red carpet.

Chrishell Stause a solid favorite in sheer dress

The Southern Belle, 40, sizzled braless from her luxurious L.A. home and looking ready to paint the town red as she rocked a sleeveless and low-cut tan dress in mesh fabrics. A two-tone effect at the chest went boldly see-through as the reality star wore her blonde hair up with falling curls, plus a pink lip.

Sending out a confident smile in her opening image, Chrishell was seen applying lipstick and in front of a mirror in the next shot, with the event snap bringing in costar Chelsea Lazkani.

Switching from red carpet to backstage as she posted an extensive gallery, Stause wrote:

“Thank you @netflix & @criticschoice for having me and the stunning @chelsealazkani yesterday to present!”

The L.A. transplant made sure to thank her entire glam team, too. She added: “I always love trying new looks because doing the same thing every time is boring to me. 🤷🏻‍♀️So I hope you love it! And if you don’t that’s ok too-maybe you will like the next one…Or maybe you hate follow me in which case, thanks for the follow I guess.”

Chrishell might have rival Christine Quinn as a hater, but fans are solidly on her side. Two weeks ago, the star was voted MTV’s Best Reality Star at the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Chrishell Stause wins Best Reality Star

Clutching her award as she celebrated her win and showed off her plunging black dress from the night, Stause wrote: “I can NOT believe this-WHAT?! I am still in shock I won @mtv Best Reality Star and #SellingSunset took home the big best docu reality show award of the night!”

Fans have watched Chrishell rise from newbie to favorite on Selling Sunset, alongside getting surprise dumped by ex-husband Justin Hartley. She’s since dated Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheim, after which she went public with non-binary partner G Flip. She’s now inseparable from the Australian music face and has also featured in their music video.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.