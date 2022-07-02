Chrishell Stause stuns braless in sheer glitter minidress

Chrishell Stause smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Chrishell Stause is stunning in a glitter and sheer minidress as she flaunts another flawless look.

The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star was all smiles in her Friday night Instagram share, one posted for her three million+ followers and shouting out how her night “started.”

Chrishell Stause looks drop-dead gorgeous in glitter minidress

The fashionista had slipped into a jazzy, thigh-skimming minidress fit for the dancefloor.

Showing off her toned pins as she posed against a white wall, Chrishell modeled the feathery and silver braless number, one that afforded major Dancing With the Stars vibes and came pretty sheer.

The Southern Belle wore her layered locks down as she struck various poses in her glam look, and it wasn’t long before another cast member joined her. By the third slide, fellow Netflix face Emma Hernan had joined the fun – the blonde posed in a daringly low-cut and orange minidress.

Further images showed Chrishell to be wearing strappy and high-heeled mules.

In an emoji-filled caption, Chrishell told fans: “I posted backwards😆🤷🏻‍♀️ This is how the night started. Go to my previous post to see how it ended 😆😂😅🤠.”

She continued: “Thank you @jasonkentphoto for the pics! 👏📸 Thank you @emmahernan for making me laugh so hard I almost pissed my crystals🤣 And thank you @eveleighstyle & @albinadyla for letting me wear this stunning dress! 😍😍😍 Crystals to Krystal’s real quick (All My Children reference. IYKYN).” The closing part referred to the reality face’s prior days on TV series All My Children.

Chrishell, this year winning Best Reality Star at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, has been opening up on what she feels Selling Sunset has done for her.

Chrishell Stause says Selling Sunset helped her ‘live’ her ‘life’

“I mean, it’s kind of crazy, because the show has become so much bigger than anybody could have even imagined,” she told Vogue. “We’ve kind of crested that part of a show where it becomes water-cooler talk, so it is a big adjustment, because it’s such a strange phenomenon to have millions of people intimately involved in your life and giving you feedback. I think an old version of me was very much a people-pleaser, and it’s really kind of helped me to just live my life the way I want, and try to be the person I want to be at all times.”

Stause continues to be in the news for celebrating her new relationship with non-binary partner G Flip.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.