Chrishell Stause slams Selling Sunset producers after ‘damaging’ rumor and hints at quitting the show

Chrishell Stause is the most recognized cast member on Selling Sunset, but after Season 8, is she ready to quit the show?

The Netflix star has been on a media tour over the past few days, but instead of plugging the show, she’s been on the defense.

Chrishell is not too happy with producers after a nasty rumor came out about her best friend, Emma Hernan, having an affair with a married man.

Emma has been keeping a low profile, but her friends have been speaking out on her behalf.

Before the season aired, Chrishell and her friend Chelsea Lazkani slammed their castmate Nicole Young for bringing the rumor on camera.

They also trashed production for airing the storyline without giving Emma a chance to clear her name.

Chrishell Stause hints at quitting Selling Sunset over Season 8 rumor

The Selling Sunset star recently called out the producers for blindsiding Emma, and now Chrishell is unsure about her future on the show.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old was asked about her desire to return for another season and she admitted it was a “difficult question.”

“It’s so stressful when you’re promoting something that is so, you know, degrading and damaging to your best friend,” she explained. “So I’m just really conflicted with the show.”

If she does decide to return for another season, Chrisell made it known that “a lot of things would have to change.”

“Right now, I’m disheartened, and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Chrishell calls production ‘disgusting’ and says Emma is ‘extremely upset’

The Selling Sunset star gave an update on Emma after the rumor about her came to light in Season 8.

Emma discovered the troubling storyline by watching the show, but it was never brought to her directly, so the audience never heard her side of the story.

Chrishell noted during her chat with the media outlet that her best friend is “extremely upset” with how things played.

“I get it, it’s reality TV, but give her the chance to defend herself,” reasoned Chrishell. “It’s just unfortunate that she was given such a platform to not be able to have it answered for.”

Chrishell has slammed production for blindsiding Emma, tagging them in a recent Instagram post.

“@done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her as LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Chelsea also called out production on Instagram in defense of Emma writing, “Where is your moral ground and integrity?? Spreading lies for views is so damaging.”

Selling Sunset Season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix.