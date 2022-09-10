Chrishell Stause shares ‘shameless thirst trap’

Chrishell Stause shares headless thirst trap in low cut dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Selling Sunset realtor Chrishell Stause wants her followers to know that she is versatile when it comes to style.

Like her Netflix costars, Chrishell is no stranger to serving fierce looks on camera. She is typically all dolled up when filming and likes to keep her stilettos high and her designer skirts short.

The reality TV star recently announced that she’s returning to her acting roots and is set to star in a new Lifetime movie titled A Rose For Her Grave.

Chrishell began her career acting in soap operas, and she’ll be costarring in this latest film with fellow All My Children actor and pal Colin Egglesfield.

While there hasn’t been much detail regarding Chrishell’s character in the movie, one thing is sure. The character’s style certainly isn’t as glamorous as what fans are used to seeing from the Selling Sunset star.

Chrishell took to Instagram to acknowledge this by sharing a selfie that she called a “shameless thirst trap”. The image showed Chrishell’s toned body in a waist-hugging, low-cut white dress.

It was a clear and dramatic contrast to the more demure look of her Lifetime movie character.

Chrishell Stause goes ‘from fem bot to art teacher’

Chrishell wowed her followers as she showed off her toned figure in the form-fitting dress. Although the image did not include her head, she joked in the caption, “This dress really goes with my lipstick [wink face with tongue out emoji].”

She claimed that after a week of filming in “art teacher” clothes, she wanted to share something a little more risqué on Instagram. “When being in cargo pants/chinos..?) all week makes u feel like posting a shameless thirst trap…Get you a girl that can do both [winking emoji, wink face with tongue out emoji].”

In the second slide of the post, Chrishell shared an image of herself dressed for a day of filming.

The outfit is markedly different from the first slide because she’s wearing very loose-fitting, flowy clothing. Her makeup is also much more minimal than her typical full glam looks.

Chrishell dishes on her love for true crime

While it may come as a surprise, given that the genre is markedly different from Selling Sunset, in the past, Chrishell has admitted how much she loves horror and true crime.

Last month, Chrishell dressed up as the infamous TV character Dexter and discussed her love of horror.

In a conversation with W Magazine, the reality TV star discussed her long-time crush on Dexter and her favorite true crime podcast.

Based on this, it only seems natural that Chrishell hopped on board to bring a true crime novel to life for Lifetime. Hopefully she’ll continue to share behind-the-scenes looks at her character while on set.

Seasons 1-5 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.