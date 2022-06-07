Chrishell Stause rocks bra top and perfect abs at MTV Awards

Chrishell Stause showed off her hot body at the MTV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrishell Stause found her footing in the reality TV world when she joined the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

She made a name for herself in the daytime world, playing Amanda Dillon on All My Children and then Jordan Ridgeway on Days of our Lives. When she stepped into the reality TV world, though, that’s when she gained a lot of her current popularity.

A lot has changed for the brunette beauty since filming began on Selling Sunset, and while her life has played out on the show, the fans proved that she is loved when she won the award for Best Reality Star.

Chrishell Stause shows off hot body while accepting MTV Award

Chrishell Stause has upped her fashion game, and her look for the MTV Awards was one of her best.

The Selling Sunset star wore a bra top, showing plenty of her assets. She pairs the black top with black pants that were open on one side, showing off her body from the side. Chrishell made sure her perfectly toned abs were on display, especially as she walked the red carpet posing and enjoying herself.

This wasn’t a typical Chrishell look, as she usually wears gorgeous dresses and perfectly fitted business attire, but it lent to her creative style.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrishell Stause gives emotional acceptance speech

Selling Sunset has been a part of Chrishell Stause’s journey. When she began on the show, she was married to Justin Hartley. The two divorced while she was filming, and it played out on the show, with viewers feeling for her.

Chrishell’s dating life has been public since her divorce from Justin, and her relationship with Jason Oppenheim was a huge part of the most recent Selling Sunset season. The two announced their relationship last year in Greece but called it quits just months later. Chrishell wanted children, and Jason wasn’t ready to be a father.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently, it came out that Chrishell was dating musician G Flip. They met when Chrishell was cast in their video, and the rest is history. During her acceptance speech for Best Reality Star, the Selling Sunset beauty got vulnerable.

She revealed she was worried about how things would go because news about her relationship came out shortly before the nominations were made public. Chrishell appeared genuinely appreciative of the support she received as she now navigates the new chapter in her life.

Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.