Chrishell Stause remains quiet after being spotted with ring on ‘that’ finger

Chrishell keeps the rumor mill buzzing with her love life. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause was recently spotted with a ring on her wedding ring finger, sparking rumors she married Australian musician G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star announced her relationship with G Flip at the Season 5 reunion show months after ending her romance with her boss and costar, Jason Oppenheim.

G Flip and Chrishell have been going strong despite having to spend time apart due to their busy careers.

This week, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of when they first met because Chrishell was in G Flip’s video, which led to romance.

However, that’s not all that is buzzing about the couple, as Chrishell has been sporting a nice rock on her ring finger.

Engagement rumors have been swirling about Chrishell and G Flip for months, but is there any truth to them?

Chrishell Stause remains quiet G Flip engagement rumors

The soap opera starlet was caught walking into The Oppenheim Group with a slew of paparazzi swarming her. After getting asked about her Halloween with G Flip, one photog got to the question on everyone’s mind.

What’s the deal with the ring on her that important telling finger?

Chrishell did not spill any tea. She simply said, “Oh My God,” with a smile as she continued to walk her office. As the photog continued to bait Chrishell to comment on an engagement or possible engagement with her musician love, Chrishell played coy.

Although she smiled the whole time as security helped guide her to the office, the reality TV star was not giving up any details. Chrishell laughed when asked if an engagement was in her future.

The subject of kids was also brought up, with Chrishell keeping mum. Selling Sunset viewers watched as Jason and Chrishell’s romance ended, mainly due to their different views on having children.

Will G Flip be on Selling Sunset Season 6?

Filming for Selling Sunset Season 6 has been well underway for weeks. Chrishell even called out one of her costars this fall for being “thirsty” for screen time.

Since Chrishell’s romance with Jason played out on screen, fans wonder if G Flip will appear on the hit Netflix show. As of now, neither Chrishell nor her love has answered that question.

Jason has confirmed his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, will appear in the upcoming season.

Chrishell Stause has played coy about the status of her relationship with G Flip, including a recent ring on her engagement finger and if the singer will be on the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.