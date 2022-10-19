Chrishell looked fabulous in a new outfit. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause looked amazing this week when she posed for a mirror selfie.

The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star wowed in the matching two-piece, which was in a gorgeous nude color.

Showing off her outfit — which was from White Fox Boutique — in the floor-length mirror in her walk-in wardrobe, Chrishell revealed the mini-skirt and corset top’s interesting buckle detailing.

Showcasing her toned abs in the look, Chrishell had her long hair loose and added dramatic eye makeup before she headed to a party, which was being held by the fashion brand and featured entertainment from Australian rapper The Kid LAROI.

Chrishell also donned a pair of sky-high silver platform shoes, which made her legs look even longer.

Speaking to her 3.7 million followers when she returned home from the event, Chrishell revealed, “I get nervous sometimes to go to things like this where you won’t know anyone.”

Happily, she added, “Everyone was so lovely and @thekidlaroi killed it!”

Madison Beer joins Chrishell Stause at the party

Joining Chrishell at the party was singer Madison Beer.

Stepping out at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, Madison looked incredible in a tiny black dress and oversized biker jacket.

Wearing her hair slicked back, Madison, 23, wore long black boots and added hoop earrings to the outfit, and also carried a small Louis Vuitton bag.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay, 37, and her husband Brock Davies also showed up to support the fashion brand.

The couple, who tied the knot in August, looked loved-up as they strolled into the venue holding hands.

Scheana showed off her svelte figure in midriff-exposing pants which crisscrossed at the front. She added a matching bandeau top and full sleeves on the date.

Chrishell Stause – engaged?

Fans have been pleased to see Chrishell bursting with happiness recently, all thanks to the new love in her life.

The actor has been dating Australian rapper G Flip for five months, and the couple could not be more into each other, with Chrishell even sparking rumors that they have become engaged this week.

Spotted out in Los Angeles, Chrishell set tongues wagging when walking her dog Gracie in gray sweatpants, a pink crop top, and Givenchy slides — and appeared to be wearing a silver ring on her wedding finger.

The news would be the latest happy announcement to come in their whirlwind romance. Despite only revealing their relationship in May, G Flip has already moved in with the realtor.