Chrishell Stause urged her fans to watch her as she appeared on the UK breakfast TV show, This Morning.

The Selling Sunset beauty looked gorgeous as she wore a black strapless top with a peplum detail and crystal buttons with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and sparkling heels when she appeared for an interview on the popular British morning television show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Her long blonde hair was perfectly wavy, and her makeup was flawless, as always.

Chrishell urged her 3.6 million Instagram followers to watch her interview, saying on her Story, “We’re in my dressing room waiting to go on This Morning, I’m in London, I’m super excited, we’re live at 11:40, check it out!”

Watching TV backstage before her appearance, she also went on to express her shock at the UK dating show Naked Attraction, where contestants select a date by revealing body parts on the show.

She laughed as she said, “You guys have a dating show where you just get completely naked?! And then you choose?! By body parts?!”

Chrishell Stause appears on This Morning

Chrishell appeared on the popular UK morning TV show, This Morning ahead of the release of season six of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

The 41-year-old explained how she didn’t know what she was getting into when she signed up for the show, saying, “It was told to me, ‘it’s ok that you don’t know luxury real estate as much, you’ll learn along the way,’ I did know the producer was famous for the show The Hills, so I had an idea, but I had no idea that it would go as deep as it does!”

Chrishell launches her Lipsy collection in London

During the interview, Chrishell revealed that she was visiting London for an event to launch her clothing collection with retailer Lipsy London.

She told Holly and Phil about the collection, saying, “it’s a holiday collection, I love sparkles and sequins. A lot of people love the fashion on the show, so we’ve brought it to people at an affordable price.”

Chrishell has previously shared some stunning campaign photos from the collection on Instagram. The standout party pieces include sparkly mini dresses, sequin jumpsuits, and everything else you need to get dressed up for the holiday season!