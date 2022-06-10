Chrishell Stause in bathroom thigh-highs for gun reform

Chrishell Stause smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is posing in thigh-highs from her bathroom to back gun reform. The 40-year-old reality star and realtor updated her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend to show she’s 100% for real change in the wake of the May 2022 Texas school shooting – she also made it an eye-catching photo.

Posting for her 3 million+ followers, the Southern Belle shared a shot of herself applying lipstick in front of a bathroom mirror.

Chrishell Stause gets political in thigh-highs look

Stause, 40, went for a bombshell and edgy vibe as she rocked frayed cut-off shorts paired with a faux fur jacket – a gun logo on the back came complete with a crossed-out red circle, making it clear that the 40-year-old is anti-gun.

Flashing her toned thighs as she also donned corset-tied and black thigh-high boots, the Netflix sensation reposted the fan shot, writing:

“Gun reform. Shouldn’t be easier to get an assault rifle than a driver’s license or birth control,” adding: “Let’s get our [poop emoji] together [American flag emoji].”

Chrishell Stause posing in a bathroom. Pic credit: @chrishellstause/Instagram

Chrishell tends not to make headlines for going political, but the blonde is not alone amid celebrity faces backing gun reform. Also vocal have been actor Matthew McConaughey, singer Miley Cyrus, and mogul Kim Kardashian.

Chrishell Stause scoops up fave reality TV star prize

It’s been under a week since Chrishell scooped up Best Reality Star at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The bubbly reality face is now a solid “must-watch” for Selling Sunset fans, who’ve watched her get shock-dumped by ex-husband Justin Hartley and climb the ranks in a rags-to-riches story.

“I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality,” Chrishell stated as she accepted the award, here referring to new non-binary partner G Flip. “I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how that was gonna go. And thank you so much guys, I appreciate it,” she added.

In an Instagram post marking her win, the rival to Christine Quinn wrote: “I can NOT believe this-WHAT?! I am still in shock I won @mtv Best Reality Star and #SellingSunset took home the big best docu reality show award of the night! Endless thank yous to every single person that voted.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.