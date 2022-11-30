Chrishell Stause smiles in front of a purple backdrop. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

There’s no denying the fact that the real estate industry has been treating Chrishell Stause incredibly well since she so publicly entered it.

The beautiful real estate agent knows what she’s doing when it comes to closing deals on luxurious houses and estates in the greater Los Angeles area.

Chrishell is also dominating in the realm of reality television now that she’s one of the more beloved and likable cast members from Selling Sunset on Netflix.

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Chrishell certainly knows what she’s doing before she leaves the house for any occasion.

The stunning star recently shared a photo thread on social media showing off the gorgeous dress she wore while asking her followers whether or not they know what escrow is.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not long before that, Chrishell shared tons of details about her favorite hair tool that allows her to achieve a perfectly crimped hairstyle.

Chrishell Stause rocks Barbie pink

Chrishell shared some photos wearing a short pink dress that came in a shade of Barbie pink. It was tight enough to show off all of her curves, but the fact that it had a thick black belt around her midsection is what caused her hourglass figure to become even more apparent.

The top of the dress was low-cut with a silver zipper down the middle. It was sleeveless which meant her toned arms were easy to see. It puffed out around her hips and stopped right above her knees to show off her lean calves.

The reality TV star accessorized with black heels, a silver necklace, and white earrings. She also wore a black purse with a large silver bow sparkling on the front of it.

Chrishell wore her long brown hair parted down the middle in an elegant braid over her shoulder. She jokingly added a hashtag to the post to ask her followers if they know what escrow is yet since the real estate term still has a few people confused.

Chrishell Stause promotes Mermade Hair

Chrishell showed off her Mermade Hair styling tool in an Instagram post before Thanksgiving while wearing a tight pink dress and wearing baby pink gloves.

She added a caption that said, “Black Friday sale is coming SOON and one of my fav hair tools is the 1.25” crimper from @mermade.hair [mermaid emoji] You guys often ask how I get my soft waves – here it is.”

She went on to share her 30% off exclusive discount code with anyone interested in purchasing. Mermade hair offers tons of hair products including blow-dry brushes and styling wands.