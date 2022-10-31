Chrishell Stause and G Flip dress as each other for Halloween and it is epic

Chrishell looked incredible as she dressed up as her partner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It’s the holiday when celebrities don their spookiest outfits.

But rather than go down the scary route this year, Chrishell Stause chose to wear something a little closer to home.

The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star looked amazing when she dressed up with her partner, G Flip, for a Freaky Friday-themed Halloween costume.

Recreating a past photo taken in a grocery store, Chrishell wore a pair of baggy jeans that showed off her Calvin Klein boxer shorts – looking worlds away from her usual feminine style.

She added a white vest, black leather jacket, sneakers, and oversized sunglasses to complete the look.

Meanwhile, G Flip looked like a dead ringer for their girlfriend when they put on a black leather dress and matching mule sandals.

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip swap clothes for ‘freaky friday’

In another photo, Chrishell again showed off her tomboy side as she posed in a white SUV while wearing an orange cap with the slogan ‘thrilled to death’ on it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Adding a pair of white tube socks, Chrishell wore a pair of long denim shorts — and even showed her commitment to the costume by adding her partner’s many tattoos to her arms!

G Flip, 28, also looked incredible as they wore a pink strapless bandage dress and sky-high white heels.

In one picture from the shoot — which was based on the 2003 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Jaime Lee Curtis — Chrishell can be seen impersonating her partner as they drove the car, putting one of her feet up on the seat.

G Flip sat in the passenger seat and gazed adoringly at the realtor.

Sharing the photos with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, Chrishell captioned the snaps, “HAPPY HALLOWEEN. We loved all the legends tagging us in your costumes so we decided to just go as each other. I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday.”

G Flip also had some thoughts about the shoot — namely, how different it was to wear Chrishell’s style rather than their own!

Claiming they had learned “so many things in the last 24 hours”, the Australian singer complained about the underwear, false nails, and fake eyelashes they had to put on.

They added, “I’ve learnt that you need to give yourself extra time to do ANYTHING because in dresses you can only take steps half the size as normal steps. I’ve learnt if you have small lips you can literally just draw bigger ones on and it fully passes as your actual lips.”

Chrishell Stause wows in her new collection for Lipsy London

Aside from her hilarious Halloween post, Chrishell has been a busy woman.

The reality TV star has just released a new collection with UK-based brand Lipsy London.

In the gorgeous photos from the campaign, Chrishell wowed in several glitzy gowns that are perfect for the upcoming festive season.

“LA glamor meets London attitude! My life of the party collection with @lipsylondon is here!” she told her social media followers. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”