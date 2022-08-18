Chrishell Stause all smiles in a tiny LBD after Selling Sunset filming

Chrishell Stause stuns in a little black dress while filming for Selling Sunset Season 6. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Chrishell Stause was all smiles as filming for Season 6 of the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset gets underway.

The show, which first aired in 2019, was an instant hit giving its viewers an inside look into the drama of the competitive luxury real estate market against the backdrop of stunning Hollywood homes with million-dollar views.

The show has been renewed for two additional seasons following its continued success on the streaming platform.

Earlier this month, the Selling Sunset audience received even more exciting news.

The Oppenheim Group will introduce two new agents in the upcoming season, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Although Maya Vander and Christine Quinn will not be returning to the show, it appears the remaining cast members have returned to the office to begin filming.

OG Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause stuns little black dress

This week, Chrishell gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes for Season 6.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chrishell posed in her newly remodeled closet, then with her best friend and fellow realtor at The Oppenheim Group office, Emma Hernan.

The soap opera star looked sleek in a black form-fitting mini dress with sparkle details and spaghetti straps.

Emma, meanwhile, complimented her svelte body with a tight nude dress that she wore under a sheer dress with beaded details.

Chrishell’s co-workers were quick to show her love in the comment section.

Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Emma wrote, “Love you with my whole heart and some sexy cherries on top!!! [heart-eye emoji, red heart emoji, cherry emoji].”

Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell’s now former co-worker Maya commented with two heart-eye emojis.

Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

And Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell’s boss and recent ex-boyfriend said, “Best caption [trophy emoji].”

In the caption, Chrishell wrote, “Giving you sound bites to argue over since 2019,” a not-so-subtle reference to her calling out celebrity news outlets.

Chrishell pushes back at inaccurate news headlines

Earlier this week, Chrishell took issue with a People headline that implied the real estate agent had only sold seven homes in her career.

The headline initially stated, “Chrishell Stause Admits She’s Only Sold 7 Homes, Says Real Estate is Not Her ‘Sole Focus.’”

This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here @people 🙄🙄 — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) August 16, 2022

Although it has since been changed, the starlet took to Twitter to clarify.

She responded to the tweeted article by saying, “This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here @people.”

Chrishell’s success as a real estate agent has been well documented on Selling Sunset.

However, she recently spoke to W Magazine to share that while she enjoys being a realtor, acting is “always going to be that first love.”

Selling Sunset Seasons 1 through 5 are streaming on Netflix.