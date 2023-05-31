Chris Lopez responds to Kailyn Lowry’s abuse allegations: ‘The story’s not wrong’

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry came forward with some shocking details, accusing her ex, Chris Lopez, of nearly killing her, and now he’s speaking out.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kailyn appeared on Bunnie Xo, aka Bunnie DeFord’s podcast, Dumb Blonde Podcast, for an episode that drops on May 31.

During their chat, Kailyn delved into the night she claims her ex and baby daddy, Chris, “smothered” her and nearly took her life.

Kailyn said that during a “crazy situation” that arose when Chris showed up at her home, she legitimately thought she was going to die.

“He put my face into the couch and was just smothering me,” Kailyn told Bunnie. “I remember just like turning my head a certain way and being able to, like, gasp for air.”

Kailyn told Bunnie that she tossed her cell phone under the bed after texting someone that Chris was going to “kill” her, noting that she was afraid Chris would get a hold of her phone and that she wouldn’t have a way to call for help.

After hearing Kailyn’s version of events unfold on the podcast, Chris recorded a TikTok live where he answered questions from curious fans and critics.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared recordings of Chris’ response to Kailyn’s podcast revelation, seen in the post below.

Before he addressed Kailyn’s claims that he tried to smother her to death, Chris rhetorically asked, “Is she talking about when she punched me in the face numerous times?”

Chris Lopez responds to Kailyn Lowry’s allegations that he tried to kill her: ‘I did choke her’

“I ain’t almost killed nobody, bro. No cap, no cap. I never almost killed nobody… everybody was always, always breathing,” Chris continued. “They always had room to breathe. They always had their phone….I never ever, ever, ever killed anybody.”

Chris added that he “never beat” Kailyn adding, “If that’s her story, that’s what I’m saying. If y’all want to talk about it, damn. Y’all treating this s**t like it was yesterday. I’m not excusing my behavior, but you’re talking about an incident that happened four years ago.”

In a seeming admission, Chris said, “I’m telling you, you should [believe her]. I’m not saying her story’s not wrong. … No, the story’s not wrong. I did choke her. I already admitted that. It’s already on my record.”

Chris then accused Kailyn of being physically abusive during their relationship on multiple occasions before telling his listeners that he was drunk on the night in October 2019 when the smothering incident allegedly occurred.

“I don’t know what the f**k I was thinking. I was drunk. But that don’t take away from the fact of what I did. It doesn’t make it right,” said Chris, who also told his listeners that he had sex with Kailyn two days after the incident.

Kailyn opened up about Chris’ alleged abuse on Teen Mom 2

Kailyn has spoken about Chris’ alleged abuse on multiple occasions. In a February 2022 deposition related to Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit against her, Kailyn went on record stating, “Chris almost killed me in October of 2019.”

During the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion, Kailyn revealed to host Nessa Diab that someone “almost took” her life, sparking her to begin therapy. During her appearance, Kailyn also told Dr. Drew that she was waiting for the “right time” to share the details of that harrowing night.

Then, last summer, Kailyn hinted that, eventually, she would come forward with the details of the night she says “changed her life.”

Kailyn’s episode on the Dumb Blonde Podcast, Kail Lowry: In Her Own Words, drops today — you can listen to the episode here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.