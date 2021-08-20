Chris Lopez responds to exchanging jabs with Kail Lowry, says he’s ‘not speaking on it’ anymore

Chris Lopez responded once again to ex Kail Lowry amid their ongoing feud. Pic credit: MTV

Chris Lopez says he’s “not speaking on” the ongoing feud any longer between himself and his baby mama, Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry.

Chris and Kail, who share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have been exchanging jabs online for weeks now, using their podcasts and social media to get their messages across.

The exes can’t seem to get along and their constant back and forth insults aren’t helping matters.

Now, it seems like Chris is tired of playing games with his baby mama and took to his Instagram Live to say that he’s fed up.

Chris Lopez is ‘done speaking’ about his issues with Kail

“Yo, I’m gonna be honest with y’all man, like, if I was to speak … I’m gonna be honest, man. Like, if I was to speak on the drama that went on today, I’d be contradicting myself,” Chris told his fans as he pushed his son Creed in a stroller.

“Like, you all saw … if you listen to our last podcast, if you listen to my last podcast, I said it. I’m not gonna keep engaging in this s**t. I already see how it turns out and s**t and I don’t wanna do that. I’m done. So I’m not speaking on that s**t no more, man,” Chris continued.

Kail’s ex added, “I said what I said man … I’m just cool. I take whatever was said, I take that s**t on the chin. It is what it is, bruh. I’m not gonna argue, though. But, I came on here to do just be on some positive s**t with you.”

Chris went on to admit that he often hates getting online because in the end, it all looks so “dumb” and insignificant before reflecting on what’s really important.

Chris told his followers their entertainment ‘drives a wedge’ between him and Kail

“So, I don’t feel like … I hate getting on the internet and social media sometimes and seeing that s**t. Man, I ain’t gonna lie. Cause it just look dumb. Like I said, it just looks dumb in the end, like, y’all are entertained by the s**t and it don’t do nothing but draw a wedge in between us,” Chris admitted.

The dad of two reflected some more. “So what is really important? Like, the world or the inner s**t, the inner circle? The inner family and s**t like that. I mean, it is what it is. That’s how I’m looking at it now.”

Chris and Kail haven’t gotten along in years, but their feud really seemed to amp up when Kail started spending more time with another one of her baby daddies, Javi Marroquin.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail admitted that she didn’t invite Chris to his own sons’ birthday celebration, but invited her ex-husband, Javi.

Chris referred to co-parenting with his ex as the “worst job in the world” and claimed that Kail even told him, “I hope you get COVID.”

Things could get interesting now that Chris has reportedly signed a contract to appear as a cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Although he gets a lot off his chest on his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, appearing on Teen Mom 2 regularly would give him more exposure, which could be a blessing or a curse.

Chris revealed recently that while things were going well between himself and Kail, they actually discussed co-hosting a podcast together. Chris believes it would have forced them to face their issues head-on.

“Say we had a beef, like now, you dead a** face-to-face say what the hell you gotta say,” Chris told his listeners. “That would have been a lit-a**podcast. That s**t would have been beneficial.”

Maybe in addition to their court-ordered therapy, a podcast would have helped Chris and Kail work through their issues.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.