Chris Lopez reportedly signs Teen Mom 2 contract, Kail Lowry ‘very upset’

Chris Lopez has reportedly signed a contract to appear regularly on episodes of Teen Mom 2, and his baby mama Kail Lowry is “very upset” about it.

Although ratings for Teen Mom 2 have fallen to shocking new lows, there are plenty of extra-curricular activities going on between the cast.

Teen Mom 2 OG Kail Lowry is reportedly “very upset” that her third baby daddy is going to be filming on her show and earning money for it.

Chris previously hinted that he was going to seek legal action if he appeared on any episodes of Teen Mom 2 this season. However, Chris made his Teen Mom 2 debut this season when he mocked the cameras in Kail’s car, setting off rumors that the two were still an item with their flirtatious behavior.

Kail Lowry ‘very upset’ Chris Lopez is getting paid to appear on her show

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that a production source told them Chris signed a contract with MTV, despite resisting it for years, and Kail isn’t thrilled about it.

According to their source, “When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

“Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her,” the source added.

According to a different source at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Chris will reportedly receive about $2,000 per episode appearance, which is the average amount someone in Chris’s role receives on the show. An appearance includes both physically appearing in an episode as well as his audio being used.

Briana DeJesus’s audio from Chris’s podcast could be aired on Teen Mom 2

Because Chris’s audio is fair game, his podcast, P.T.S.D. — Pressure Talks With Single Dads, can be featured on episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Although MTV wasn’t present to film Briana’s appearance on the P.T.S.D. podcast, the audio from the episode can be used on the show, meaning there could be some major tea spilled on next season’s Teen Mom 2.

“Actually, Briana didn’t really tell any producers that she was doing it. They found out after it was taped,” the source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Briana appearing on Chris’s podcast shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to Teen Mom 2 fans. Kail had Briana’s ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, earlier this year.

Since then, Kail and Briana have exchanged jabs on social media, and Briana began sharing clickbait articles insinuating that Kail was dating Devoin.

Kail and Briana went back and forth with accusations and insults before Kail took the step to file a lawsuit against Briana for defamation. The lawsuit is still pending, but Briana’s attorney has asked to have it dismissed.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.