Chris Lopez explains why he deleted Instagram account amid Kail Lowry feud, ‘will always have love’ for her

Chris Lopez took time to explain why he deactivated his Instagram account amid a nasty feud with his baby mama, Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry.

Chris and Kail have been in the midst of a seemingly never-ending feud with the former couple exchanging jabs and making accusations against each other on social media.

Things took a left turn when Kail discovered that Chris reportedly signed a contract with MTV, making him a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Although it was reported that Kail was “very upset” upon finding out Chris signed a contract with MTV, she rebutted the claims.

Kail’s latest ploy involved sharing what she considered a fat-shaming text sent by Chris Lopez, which seemed to be the last straw for Chris.

Kail shared a screenshot of a text from Chris to her that read, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks[.]”

Chris deactivated his Instagram account over Labor Day weekend and took to Twitter to share some cryptic tweets, seemingly referring to the feud between himself and his baby mama.

Chris Lopez explains why he deactivated his Instagram account

Now, Chris has taken to his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, to set the record straight about why he is taking a break from social media.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a snippet from Chris’s podcast on their page.

Talking with his podcast co-host, Bread, Chris explained deactivating his Instagram account, “This time it was needed, though,” after Bread noted that Chris had previously deactivated his account.

“Like, cuz, um, just the drama that’s been going on in social media, like, I kind of was just like, done. Like, a lot of the drama is with my kids’ mom, and I’m at a point now, bro, like I’m tired. I’m like really, really tired,” Chris admitted.

“And I hate that everything is like social media-based, so this is kinda me basically saying, ‘I’m done with that s**t.’ Like, you feel me, like … I don’t want it no more. Not if we gonna be beefing, you feel me?”

“Like I ain’t doing this s**t if we gonna be beefing like publicly and s**t like that. I ain’t doing that no more,” Chris continued.

Chris previously told his fans that he was “not speaking on it” anymore, referencing his feud with Kail, and said that he “don’t care” about her bashing him online anymore.

Chris went on to admit to telling Kail, “If you ran as much as your mouth,” but didn’t feel sorry about it because he didn’t consider it to be fat-shaming.

Chris added that he isn’t apologizing for his text to Kail, “You know, and uh, I said … I said something, and I’m gonna be honest with you. I don’t really feel bad for saying what I said cuz you just get to a point where uh you just get tired of the s**t.”

“And a lot of people trying to make it into, like um, me body shaming or fat shaming and it wasn’t really … it wasn’t really about that.”

He later went on to defend what he texted to Kail, “Your mouth run more than your legs, you feel me, and that’s all I was saying. So anybody that was trying to say I was fat-shaming, kiss my a** … I wasn’t.”

The feud has left Chris feeling admittedly ‘hurt,’ will ‘always have love’ for Kail

Chris also admitted that he’s “hurt” and told Bread, “It hurt, bro like you feel me? This s**t that’s going on through social media, it hurts, you feel me?”

“It really hurt because I gonna always have love for this person, and it hurt me to even be fighting with this person. You feel me? It’s already a tough situation as it is. Let’s just try to get through this s**t as, you know, calmly and peacefully [as possible] at this point.”

Things should get interesting next season with Chris joining the Teen Mom 2 cast. With Kail and Chris’s history, fans could be in for the most dramatic storyline they’ve seen in a while.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.