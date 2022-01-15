Chris Lane reveals infant son’s first word, shares Lauren Bushnell Lane’s reaction

Chris Lane looking lovingly at his seven-month-old son, Dutton. Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

When Lauren (Bushnell) Lane and Chris Lane welcomed their firstborn son, who knew it’d only be seven months until baby Dutton said his first word?

Lauren, who won Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, and Chris, who continues to gain popularity as a country singer, married on October 25, 2019, and became pregnant about a year later with their firstborn. Dutton Walker Lane came into this world on June 8, 2021.

Just last week, Chris told Hollywood Life that, at seven months old, Dutton “started murmuring words.”

Chris Lane shares Dutton’s first word

So what was little Dutton’s first word? Chris went on to state, “He said mama first, which Lauren is very excited about. He hasn’t dropped ‘daddy’ yet, but we are working on it!”

Since Chris is going to be heading out on tour soon, he is trying to soak up all of the moments possible with adorable Dutton and his wife, Lauren.

Chris is crossing his fingers that his wife and son will be able to meet up with him at times during his tour away. However, like all new parents, he and Lauren have one big worry about that.

What are the new parents afraid of when Chris Lane goes on tour?

“We are just kind of now getting into a groove of him sleeping through the night,” Chris explained to Hollywood Life. “So we’re a little scared to take him out there and mess it up…We’re just a little nervous that it’s going to throw him for a little loop and he’ll be off schedule.”

While Chris knows he will greatly miss his wife, Lauren, and little Dutton, he is also stoked to get back out and tour!

Sign up for our newsletter!

He is excited to get his new songs and music out there to his fans. He enjoys playing these songs for his son and wife, too.

In fact, you might remember one of his most popular songs, Big, Big Plans, which was released in June 2019, and featured his proposal to Lauren in the video.

His song Ain’t Even Met You Yet is a song he wrote for his son before he was born and when becoming a first-time dad. It shows how exciting and scary it can be, complete with humor and lines that all new parents can relate to.

Chris Lane can’t wait to see what the future holds

Lane states, “Now that a new year is here, I’m excited to share some new moments with my son every single day. I can’t wait to watch him grow this year.”

Who knows…maybe Dutton’s next word will be Daddy…or it could be guitar?!

Tune in to the next episode of The Bachelor, which will not air again until Monday, January 24th, at 8/7c.