Chris Conran gushes over ‘hot’ girlfriend Alana Milne during night out  

Chris Conran and Alana Milne often share their life and love with followers online, and recently Chris couldn’t help but rave about Alana’s beauty.

Enjoying a night out, Chris shared several photos praising Alana for her hotness and talented cooking skills.

In the photos, it’s clear Chris is completely infatuated with his girlfriend, as the two are still going strong since their tumultuous time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chris Conran compliments Alana Milne’s beauty

Chris Conran took to his Instagram stories to share photos from his night out with Alana Milne.

In one photo, Chris poses beside Alana as they show off their outfits. The couple went with a matching color scheme of black and white.

Chris wore a black and white printed jacket with white cuffs, a black shirt and pants, and white sneakers.

Alana showed off her fit physique in a white crop top, black pants, and black heels. Alana also accessorized the look with a black purse.

Chris praised Alana in the photo by simply wiring, “She’s hot.”

Throughout their night, it appears Chris couldn’t keep his eyes off Alana as several of their photos featured the couple lovingly gazing at one another.

Along with being beautiful, Alana is a good cook and often shares photos of the delicious meals she makes with followers.

Chris shared one of the dinners Alana made to his Instagram stories, including shrimp, rice, and lime.

Chris showed gratitude for Alana’s cooking in the post, writing, “Thank you, love you baby,” and “I was over on the couch trying to get audited a third time on my taxes and Alana whips up this beauty.”

Still not done gushing about Alana, Chris shared another photo of the two with Alana wowing in a brown bikini top. Chris wrote, “Ever seen a prettier girl?”

Do Chris and Alana regret going on Bachelor in Paradise?

Chris and Alana have seemingly been thriving in their relationship lately, but their time on Bachelor in Paradise was a different story.

The couple was bullied off the island after news broke that they had a pre-established relationship, and Chris and Alana also received hate online.

With their BIP challenges, the couple was asked if they regret going on paradise.

Alana answered with a resounding “no.”

Alana then explained that while she was mortified and traumatized at the time, she feels that everything played out the way it was meant to and ultimately brought her and Chris closer together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.