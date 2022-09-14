Chris Bukowski celebrates birthday with Anna Redman

Bachelor Nation’s Chris Bukowski found love with Anna Redman. Pic credit: @chrisjbukowski/Instagram

Chris Bukowski celebrated his 36th birthday surrounded by loved ones, including his girlfriend, Anna Redman.

Chris turned 36 on September 10.

Anna and Chris shared videos and photos from the birthday festivities, and Anna dedicated a post to Chris for his birthday.

The couple is still going strong after going public with their relationship in March.

Chris and Anna had previously appeared on separate seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where they ultimately ended up single, despite making some connections on the beach.

Now, the two appear happier than ever as they rang in Chris’ 36th birthday.

Chris Bukowski celebrated birthday with blue birthday cake

Anna took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from Chris’ birthday dinner.

In a photo, Chris sat at a white table with candles and wine glasses and a city view behind him.

Chris wore a white shirt while sitting between Anna and Bachelor Nation star Clay Harbor.

Clay also wore white, and Anna wore black while excitedly filming Chris’ birthday treat.

A blue birthday cake with blue polka dots in different blue shades was placed in front of Chris with three lit candles.

Anna wrote over the photo, “GO 36!!!!”

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Chris Bukowski receives love from Anna Redman on his birthday

Anna Redman also took to her Instagram page to share photos from various moments in her relationship with Chris.

The opening photo featured Chris placing a hand on Anna’s hip as they posed for a mirror selfie.

Based on their outfits, the photo appeared taken on the day of Chris’ birthday dinner.

Anna smiled and looked up in another photo while Chris lovingly placed an arm around her.

Continuing their public displays of affection, Anna shared photos of herself wrapping her arms around Chris as he sat on her.

In one photo, Anna shared one of her fond memories of when Chris greeted her at the airport while dressed as a chauffeur and carrying a sign that read ‘Redman.’

Anna also shared some solo shots of Chris in a car holding a can of Mountain Dew and wearing sunglasses and facing away from the camera to pucker his lips with a fish statue.

Chris and Anna often travel together, and Anna shared a photo from their beach day as she attempted to lift a shirtless Chris while wearing a flowy white dress.

A photo of Anna and Chris at a baseball game was also included, and an amusing shot of the two in an elevator.

Anna captioned the post with text lingo, writing, “Hbd bb ily.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.