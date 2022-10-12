Chloe Veitch sizzles in busty jumpsuit and thigh high boots

Chloe Veitch up close. Pic credit: @chloeveitchofficial/Instagram

Chloe Veitch looked incredible in a revealing black look.

She wore a black halter jumpsuit with several cutouts over her toned legs.

There was also a large cutout across her chest, showing off her amazing physique.

She paired the look with knee-high snakeskin boots, red nail polish, and tons of silver jewelry.

Chloe wore her hair in a middle part and put on a dewy makeup look.

The reality star has proved with this stunning look that she is definitely a fashionista.

Chloe Veitch’s recent look

Chloe recently turned heads when attending the launch party of a clothing line.

The event was for Agenda Collection, which was created by her Too Hot To Handle costar and close friend Nicole O’Brien.

Agenda features unique designs for everything from bucket hats to long sleeve hoodies. It officially launched to the public on August 21.

She shared a collage of the night and captioned it, “Feeling like a glow stick .. @agendacollection launch night!!!✨.”

Chloe rocked a black and white jumpsuit with glow-in-the-dark detailing and sheer cutouts all over, revealing many of her tattoos.

She paired the look with silver hoop earrings, black platform heels, and a neon green Louis Vuitton bag with chain detailing for the straps. She wore her signature makeup look and a high ponytail.

The reality star also shared a dancing clip with Nicole. She wore a sheer white two-piece outfit with back cutouts that went great with her electric pink hair.

Chloe Veitch’s new podcast

A few weeks ago, Chloe announced that she was creating her very own podcast called Bangin’ with Chloe Veitch.

As the only host of the show, she has interviewed several guests already, including her fellow Too Hot To Handle castmate Harry Jowsey and Love Island star Coco Lodge. So far, Chloe has uploaded 19 episodes.

She revealed the podcast to her fans the day of its first episode and captioned it, “-just wanna say, I’ve always wanted this, and I’ve been working on this for months! This is my little baby, I wanted something where you could tune into something that’s dating/ sex related with my “advice” with a celeb guest every time! No topics are off limits!”

For the campaign photo, she wore a plunging black outfit, gold rings, and a bold red lip.

The YouTube channel for the podcast has already received over 300 thousand views and nothing but rave reviews.