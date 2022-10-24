Chloe Burrows wows in tiny turquoise bikini. Pic credit: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows posed up a storm for her latest sizzling selfie.

The reality star looked every bit a Baywatch model as she rocked a tiny bikini in front of a huge pool in Morocco.

Since shooting to fame back in 2021, Chloe has become one of the most iconic Love Island UK stars of all time.

A year later and Chloe, who coupled up with Toby Aromolaran on the hit dating show, is still making a splash with endless endorsements and deals as well as countless TV appearances.

The blonde beauty is also no stranger to uploading sizzling snaps to her Instagram, delighting fans with her latest looks.

In an Instagram post today, the former financial services executive looked in her element as she modeled a stunning bikini.

Chloe Burrows brings the heat in bikini selfie

Sharing the stunning snaps to her 1.6 million followers, Chloe looked sensational as she rocked a tiny bikini and shot a sexy smolder down the lens.

Chloe’s incredible curves were on show in the skimpy turquoise two-piece, which also showed off her killer figure and golden tan.

It appeared that her bikini was adorned with diamantés too around her décolletage, adding a touch of elegance to the outfit.

It was a perfect choice of swimwear as the dreamy turquoise garment matched the waves of the pool behind her.

The stunner’s golden locks were pulled back into a slick ponytail, with the ends flicking up.

She finished off her look with a swipe of baby-pink lipgloss and dramatic false lashes.

Chloe let her killer figure do all the talking, but she captioned the picture, “Morocco vlog out now x”

Chloe Burrows splits from Toby Aromolaran

It comes after Chloe and Toby have reportedly broken up after 13 months together.

However, Toby has now seemingly addressed the split.

The pair met on last year’s season of Love Island, where they finished in second place behind Millie Grace Court and Liam Reardon.

Reports first surfaced earlier this month, claiming that Chloe and Toby are finding a way to separate, with the pair currently living together in their Essex home.

A source told the Daily Mail there has been no wrongdoing on either side, and the pair have simply grown apart.

They said, “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

“There’s been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realized it’s better for them both to split,” the source continued.

Toby Aromolaran breaks silence on Chloe Burrows split

Following reports claiming that the pair have called time on their romance, Toby has now referenced the apparent breakup in a new TikTok video.

Taking to the social platform, Toby shared a video of himself smiling down at the camera, hopping on the back of the “I don’t need a BeReal” trend.

He wrote, “I don’t need a BeReal,” then put, “I need to BeSingle.” Toby also added the caption, “Arhhh shiiiii here we go again… 🚶🏽‍♂️,” seemingly suggesting that he’s back to being single once more.