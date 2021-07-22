Chicago Fire spoilers: Set photos reveal who survived boat rescue

Chicago Fire fans really want to know what happened with the rescue team at the end of Season 9. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about the aftermath of that infamous boat rescue may have been revealed based on who is on set filming episodes for Season 10.

At the end of Chicago Fire Season 9, Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) were all trapped underwater while trying to rescue a man on a sinking boat.

The huge cliffhanger left many viewers gasping for air — pun intended — especially as the episode faded to black. Having the fates of four characters hanging in the balance for most of the summer has been pretty grueling for fans of the show.

Now, though, we may have some answers about who survives that boat rescue because Chicago Fire Season 10 is being filmed, and fans are getting some great pictures from the set.

Chicago Fire spoilers: Does Cruz or Severide die?

A Chicago Fire fan that posts on the Instagram page @Must_Be_Hearts has shared some very exciting photos that seem to suggest that nobody on the Chicago Fire cast died as a result of that boat rescue. This seems to be really great news, even if it is just circumstantial evidence about what will happen during Season 10.

Through a lot of photos that he shared, we were able to see Severide, Cruz, Capp, and Tony making appearances. Sure, there is always a chance that they could be filming flashback scenes or covering an event from before the boat rescue, but this looks pretty good for them to have all survived.

Severide is back on the Chicago Fire set. Pic credit: @Must_Be_Hearts/Instagram

Another set photo for Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: @Must_Be_Hearts/Instagram

There is some additional good news from these early photos because Chief Wallace Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) shows up. There had been some rumors he might be leaving Chicago Fire to make room at Firehouse 51 for Stella Kidd to advance, but he is still around. For how long? We aren’t sure.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.