Cheyenne Floyd’s husband Zach Davis only serves 1 day of his 4-month prison sentence

Zach served abbreviated time after his DUI arrest. Pic credit: THE DAVIS FAMILY/YouTube

Teen Mom star Zach Davis got off easy when it came time to serve his jail sentence following a DUI arrest.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach was arrested in 2020 for a DUI. He was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail, as well as pay a $500 fine and serve 60 months of probation, four days of community labor, and participate in an 18-month licensed alcohol education and counseling program.

Zach had until November 1 at 8:30 a.m. to turn himself in, and although he did (at 9:35 a.m.), it was under abbreviated terms.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Zach was released from the Los Angeles County Jail just a little over 24 hours after turning himself in. As of November 2 at 10:16 a.m., Zach was a free man once again.

Cheyenne touched on the topic during a recent episode of her podcast, Think Loud Crew, addressing Zach’s shorter sentence.

“The fact is that, in California, you do 10 percent [of your sentence],” Cheyenne told her listeners. She explained that Zach had previously served some of his time, accounting for the one-day stay in LACJ.

Teen Mom star Zach Davis only serves 1 day in jail following 120-day sentence

“When he got arrested originally for the DUI, he did time then, so this is just the sentencing for now,” Cheyenne explained. “So all that time that he served back then is [credited to him]…so basically when he goes in [to jail], he’s checking in and checking out.”

Zach Davis’ prior run-ins with the law

This wasn’t Zach’s first run-in with the law — in January 2022, Zach was arrested on outstanding warrants when he arrived home at LAX following a Mexican getaway. Customs agents took him into custody after they discovered that he violated probation for former charges involving theft and a DUI. He was taken into custody on January 3, 2022, was booked, briefly retained, and then released.

Zach’s jail time comes on the heels of his and Cheyenne’s extravagant wedding. The newlyweds recently settled on their California home, which they custom-built and made them official homeowners.

It’s unclear whether any of Zach’s legal troubles will play out this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But the couple has already recounted the harrowing car shooting that resulted in them crashing into the back of another vehicle while their kids were in the car.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.