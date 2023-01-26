Cheyenne Floyd under fire by Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers for siding with Briana, shading Ashley

Following Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, viewers aren’t happy with Cheyenne Floyd.

After the fallout between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus played out during Episode 3, most of their castmates took sides.

As it turned out, most of the house sided with Briana and her mom, Roxanne, as they felt Ashley spitting on Briana was out of line.

Among those who chastised Ashley’s behavior was Cheyenne. Off-camera, Cheyenne even went as far as to uninvite Ashley from her and Zach Davis’ September 2022 wedding after watching the brawl play out in person.

Fans of the show weren’t happy with Cheyenne’s decision to slam Ashley and side with Briana, as they felt she was acting hypocritically because of her and Zach’s actions both on and off-camera.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers headed to Twitter after the January 23 episode and sounded off.

Critics slam Cheyenne Floyd for shading Ashley, taking Briana’s side

One viewer felt that Cheyenne acted as though she was “better than” Ashley and brought up the fact that Cheyenne and Zach’s car got shot at, which was revealed during Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and blamed it on Zach.

“Knock it off,” they wrote before insinuating that Cheyenne was acting sanctimoniously. “Pot, meet kettle.”

Cheyenne acting like she’s better than Ashley. Homegirl, your husband is a whole thug that got your car shot up. Knock it off. Pot, meet kettle. #TeenMomFamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/oQRBPEp6BN — Nivea M.G 💙 (@NiveaGMSN) January 25, 2023

Another critic brought up the fact that Cheyenne nearly tossed paws with Farrah Abraham during Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

“As if last season [Cheyenne] wasn’t finna to get CRUNK with Farrah Abraham,” read the tweet.

It's Cheyenne acting brand new, about the fight between Ashley and Bri. As if last season she wasn't finna to get CRUNK with Farrah Abraham. 😩🤣 #TeenMomFamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/GlwCLfcvN8 — grace johnson (@graciejones730) January 25, 2023

Still, more viewers took to Twitter to call out Cheyenne. One of her critics wasn’t happy with the fact that she uninvited Ashley from her wedding but sent Briana an invitation, especially after watching her take part in the feud that turned physical.

Others brought up Cheyenne “hulking out” last season when she flipped a table after an altercation with Farrah, during a moment in which she later claimed she blacked out.

“Cheyenne acting perfect is killing me!!” one critic penned. “She flipped a table during season 1 & was buck with Farrah.”

“Cheyenne acting like she better than anyone,” wrote another. “Sis was you not flipping tables and tryna get at Farrah last season? Lmao girl BYE.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion is packing the drama

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion didn’t waste any time bringing the drama. So far this season, the moms have bungee-jumped off a bridge, engaged in a mud pit activity to heal generational traumas, Briana and Ashley got sent home just four episodes into the season for their involvement in the brawl, and Ashley revealed she was pregnant and that her husband, Bar Smith, was behind bars.

Given the lackluster ratings among the franchise in recent seasons, perhaps all of the drama is exactly what viewers have been missing.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.