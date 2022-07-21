Cheyenne Floyd teases upcoming storyline for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Cheyenne gave her fans an idea of what her storyline will entail on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

With a new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, on the horizon, Cheyenne Floyd teased some of her storyline for the upcoming season.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have ended as viewers know them, with the spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC), taking over their spot with one conglomerate cast.

Among the moms joining TMTNC is Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd. The 29-year-old mom of two has been laying low on social media following a recent mystery health issue.

However, she returned to Instagram Stories this week to answer some fans’ questions and, in the process, teased some of what she’s been filming for TMTNC.

Telling her followers that she was in bed and wanted to talk, Cheyenne first addressed a comment from a fan that read, “I would really love to see updates of your new home….”

In November 2021, Cheyenne and her fiance Zach Davis announced they were building a home via a post that Zach shared on his Instagram, which he captioned, “Instead of putting diamonds in my watch, my wife and I buss down some dirt and built a home.”

Cheyenne Floyd teases storyline for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Cheyenne hasn’t shared much about their home build on social media, and she explained why, adding that her and Zach’s home-building journey will play out on TMTNC.

“I don’t like talking about things until [they’re] done,” Cheyenne began, continuing, “So I think that’s why I don’t share much about the house… it’s been such a LONG LONG process but on this next season of TM we cover ALL of it.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Another one of Cheyenne’s 1.7 million followers followed up on her amid her recent mystery health concern. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cheyenne told her fans that she’s “focused on healing” as she recovers but didn’t provide any details about her issues.

“Have you been sick?” another follower asked her. “If so I’m praying everything is good now.”

Cheyenne confirms recent surgery will play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Cheyenne explained that she wasn’t sick, but did have surgery recently, hence the balloons and gifts she received from her TMTNC castmates, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

“I wasn’t sick.. I had to have a surgery and I am recovering very well,” Cheyenne shared before noting that she is holding off on explaining what happened and will let it play out on TMTNC.

“It’s hard to answer some questions because it will just lead to more questions and I would like to explain everything from the beginning so we just have to wait for TM to air.. that will explain everything.”

TMTNC is filming for its debut season and doesn’t have a premiere date yet. In addition to Briana and Jade, Cheyenne will be joined by castmates Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood from Teen Mom OG, as well as Ashley Jones and Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.