Cheyenne Floyd teases ‘rough’ season between her and baby daddy Cory Wharton

Cheyenne Floyd teases drama with Cory Wharton in the new season. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is teasing a bit of drama between her and her baby daddy, Cory Wharton, when the new season returns. Cheyenne and Cory share a daughter, Ryder, and the pair have had a great co-parenting relationship over the years.

However, things will be a little different this season as things will get heated between them when Cory has to leave to compete on MTV’s The Challenge once again.

Ryder’s dad has been competing on the show for several years and usually has to leave his family for months at a time for the competition. Cheyenne, who also competed on The Challenge years ago– where she met Cory– is usually very understanding. However, this time around she was not amused when he decided to leave for the show again.

Cheyenne Floyd talks rough season with Cory Wharton

The Teen Mom OG star is gearing up for the show’s return and she opened up to Us Weekly about what fans can expect in Season 10.

During her chat, the 28-year-old admitted to some “rough” moments between her and Cory, which is rare for the exes who normally get along quite well.

“This season was rough for us,” confessed Cheyenne. “Normally, I would say, ‘Cory and I were good. Like, we don’t argue,’ Oh, this [season] — we butted heads a lot.”

Cheyenne, who recently gave birth to her baby boy, Ace, was actually still pregnant while filming the show and that may have played a role in why she was so on edge.

“Ryder is getting older, and I was very, very pregnant when he left,” noted the MTV personality. “I just wanted to handcuff him to Ryder and then to his house. Like, I did not want him to leave. And I was very — probably a little bit too vocal about that.”

Are Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd at odds?

The Teen Mom 2 star continued to dish about butting heads with Cory Wharton in Season 10, which is set to premiere tomorrow.

“Normally I’m like, ‘Go have fun. Don’t ever come back.’ You know?” said Cheyenne. “But this one, I was like, ‘Nope, you need to stay right here.’ And he’s like, ‘Got to go!’ So we butted heads. Yeah, we definitely butted heads.”

However, despite their misunderstanding, Cheyenne confessed that things are okay with her and Cory.

“Oh, we’re back [to] great right now,” noted the mom-of-two. “Ryder really, really loves her dad, and she loves going over to her dad’s house…She looks forward to their fun weekends because Cory is super active going to the beach, taking her to the park and she really enjoys that.”

Cheyenne added, “I like when my kid is happy. So as long as he’s in town, she’s happy. It’s when he does The Challenge where it gets a little rocky.”

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.