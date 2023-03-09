Cheyenne Floyd snaps impressive gym selfie, admits her legs ‘feel like jello’

Cheyenne Floyd looked snatched and toned in a gym selfie posted on social media, but the Teen Mom OG alum will admit it’s not as easy as it looks.

Cheyenne was clad in black workout gear, which included a pair of leggings and a matching spandex top.

She appeared fresh-faced in the snap and wore braids that flowed down her back.

The photo showed Cheyenne standing in a large gym with pilates machines lined up behind her as she snapped a mirror selfie.

The mom of two was already done with her workout for the day, and she was feeling the results of her hard work.

“My legs feel like jello 😵‍💫” she confessed in the post.

Cheyenne Floyd snaps a gym selfie. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd is not a fan of working out

Meanwhile, Cheyenne made it clear in a video posted on her Instagram Story that she does not enjoy working out. That would explain why the mom of two decided to hide out in her daughter Ryder’s room while she was away at school.

Cheyenne noted that her husband, Zach Davis wanted her to get on the Peloton bike for a workout, and she was simply not up to it.

“I’m really hiding from Zach because I know he’s gonna come in here and tell me to work out,” explained Cheyenne.

In the video, the Teen Mom Family Reunion star opened up to her Instagram followers about her disdain for working out. She gave some context to the recently posted workout photo.

That photo was from a Pilates session that Cheyenne just tried, and let’s just say she’s not a fan.

“I did Pilates for the first time yesterday, and I literally feel like my whole body is broken,” she confessed. ‘I’m trying to figure out how some of you legit workout every day or three times a week.”

The 30-year-old revealed she worked out four times this week and, now, “my body’s gone into shock.”

However, workout fanatic Zach is just not having it, so his wife had to take cover.

“I’m hiding from my husband who’s gonna tell me to get on his damn Peloton and I don’t wanna get on your Peloton,” said Cheyenne. “I don’t! I wanna go downstairs and make some sausage.”

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd promotes Roadway Moving

The MTV personality recently moved into her dream home, and she could easily make the move thanks to Roadway Moving.

Cheyenne promoted the company to her 1.7 million Instagram followers as she stood in her new home with Zach, surrounded by moving boxes branded with the company logo.

She captioned the post, “Fresh start, new beginnings. Thanks to @roadwaymoving for the easiest move we could have ever imagined.”

Roadway Moving was founded in 2008 and is said to be the top-rated moving company in New York. Their main goal is to take the stress out of the moving process, and they provide residential, commercial, international, local, and long-distance moving.

The company operates in New York, California, Florida, and Philadelphia and provides packing and storage services.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus on MTV.