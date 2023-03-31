Cheyenne Floyd was in the mood for some sun, beach, and sand as she shared her steamy beachside snap.

The photo showed the Teen Mom OG star looking relaxed and carefree with long goddess braids in her hair while clad in a black, two-piece bikini.

Cheyenne rocked a pair of large white sunglasses while sitting on the sand, with both hands behind her as she looked up at the sky.

The stunning turquoise beach and clear blue sky made up the perfect backdrop for the photo.

The mom of two tagged her location as Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and interestingly she also tagged Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami in her post.

“DND,” she captioned the post.

Cheyenne may have just been reminiscing on her snatched waist, which was seemingly courtesy of the popular surgeon. After giving birth to her son Ace, the MTV star has been trying to get her body back by hitting the gym and doing Pilates.

Is Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd in the Caribbean?

Cheyenne’s recent post might just be a throwback photo and not indicative of her current location, especially since it is flashback Friday, after all. Other snaps posted on her Instagram Story seem to show that Cheyenne is still in the U.S.

Her daughter Ryder is celebrating a big birthday, and Cheyenne and her family are in Miami for the celebration.

She posted several videos and pictures online and tagged her location at a hotel in South Beach, Miami.

Cheyenne also posted an adorable snap of Ryder and her friend as they posed with a cute table set up with sparkling cider, champagne glasses, and cake.

Ryder and her friend smiled for the snap as the six-year-old held up a large number six ballon.

“Thank you @wsouthbeach for @thatsryderkk cute bday surprise!!” wrote Cheyenne.

In another post, Cheyenne tagged the Miami hotel again and wrote, “my baby asked for a yes week for her bday so here we go 💕 anything for the princess.”

Cheyenne Floyd celebrates Ryder’s birthday. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd unwinds with Mario Badescu Skin Care

After a strenuous workout and a day with the kids, Cheyenne likes to spend some time by herself to relax and unwind with Mario Badescu Skin Care.

“Unwind with me tonight ft. @mariobadescu 🖤,” wrote Cheyenne in a video that showed her enjoying bath time with products from the brand.

The company has beauty, cosmetics, and personal care included in the line, and the products are available on the website, on Amazon, and at Ulta Beauty.

Cheyenne’s video featured the coconut liquid soap, which retails for $10, and the coconut body scrub, which cost $14 and is designed for all skin types.

She also used the super collagen mask to help purify pores and draw out oil, which can be used on combination, dry, or sensitive skin.

The soothing self-care video also showed Cheyenne using the $9 facial spray that contains aloe, adaptogens, and coconut water to hydrate and refresh the skin.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus on MTV.