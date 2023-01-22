Cheyenne Floyd is a ‘happy wife’ in plunging silk dress that hugged her curves

Cheyenne Floyd is in celebratory mode as her husband Zach Davis enjoys his birthday, but it was the Teen Mom OG star who stole the show in her body-hugging dress.

Cheyenne posted a clip on social media after getting all dressed up for the happy occasion — matching the stunning silver decor, which we will get to in a moment.

The mom-of-two looked glamorous in the floral dress with shades of pink, green, and silver and it featured a plunging neckline.

She paired the outfit with silver mules and silver jewelry, including a sparkling choker, a ring, and a large watch.

The snap posted on Cheyenne’s Instagram Story showed her with extra-long hair styled in a middle part and flowing down her shoulder in soft waves.

The MTV star had one hand in her hair as she snapped a mirror selfie in her living room.

“Happy Wife Happy Life,” she captioned the photo.

Cheyenne Floyd has a birthday celebration for Zach Davis

The Teen Mom OG star has been posting up a storm after putting together the swanky celebration for Zach’s birthday.

The birthday boy also posted a clip and showed off their gorgeous new home, decorated with candles and silver balloons going down the stairway. The post also showed a “Happy Birthday” sign lit up as a perfect photo backdrop.

Zach was admittedly happy with all the work Cheyenne did in organizing the event and wrote in his Instagram Story, “@cheynotshy did it again. I think she’s tryna go for #3 tonight 😂.”

Meanwhile, Cheyenne shared another clip with Zach as they posed in front of the stunning silver backdrop.

Zach opted for white pants paired with a black and white shirt for his birthday ensemble as Cheyenne wrapped her arms around his neck as they captured the sweet moment.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.