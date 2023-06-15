Cheyenne Floyd goes busty in plunging swimsuit from paradise

Teen Mom beauty Cheyenne Floyd is enjoying a tropical getaway, showing off her incredible curves in some sultry selfies.

The MTV star shared some stunning snaps as she showed off her curvy physique while enjoying her summer getaway.

In the Instagram Story photos, Cheyenne donned a Burberry checkered swimsuit, which accentuated her feminine curves and snatched waistline.

The 30-year-old mom of two showed off the results of her second breast augmentation as she lounged on a pool chair, looking relaxed.

Cheyenne appeared to have just returned from a dip in the pool as beads of water appeared on her skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She sported neon green acrylics, diamond stud earrings, and nameplate necklaces with her kids Ryder and Ace’s names on them to accessorize her pool day look.

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd is a beauty in Burberry during a tropical getaway

The Teen Mom star went makeup-free for the snap, showing off her glowing complexion as she placed one hand on her head to snap the serene shot.

Cheyenne looked incredible in a swimsuit selfie. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

In another selfie taken from her lavish hotel room, Cheyenne posed in front of a mirror, clad in her Burberry suit and some Daisy Dukes.

Cheyenne sported braids in her hair, which she secured away from her face, and made a serious expression as she captured the shot while her husband, Zach Davis, relaxed in the background.

Cheyenne snapped a mirror selfie from her hotel room. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne didn’t disclose where her family is vacationing, but it looks to be somewhere tropical. She shared a view from her hotel room window, showcasing a refreshing pool below surrounded by lush greenery, a beautiful blue sky, and an ocean in the distance.

Zach and Ryder held hands in another shot, walking across a deck covered with a thatched roof. Cheyenne and Ryder enjoyed a mother-daughter horseback riding session and even sported matching ensembles.

Cheyenne and her family are enjoying their summer vacation. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne doesn’t let some downtime interfere with earning a living

Even while Cheyenne is on vacation, she stays busy with her side hustle as a social media influencer. In addition to promoting adult toys from her hotel room, Cheyenne has also endorsed brands such as Smart Sweets, Modern Fertility, and Mattel in recent months.

Cheyenne also stays busy hosting a podcast and two YouTube channels, helping to run Ryder’s nail polish brand, Nails By Ryder K, and acting as the CEO for Rage Regardless Ry, a nonprofit organization dedicated to her 6-year-old daughter, which empowers families affected by metabolic conditions.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.