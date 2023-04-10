Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd got dressed to the nines to celebrate Easter over the weekend and host an upscale get-together.

Cheyenne is known for going all out when it comes to celebrating, regardless of the occasion.

Such was the case over the weekend when Cheyenne and her husband, Zach Davis, hosted Easter dinner at their California home.

Cheyenne shared some photos from the weekend in her Instagram Story.

One photo was a selfie, showing off Cheyenne’s look for the day, which consisted of a curve-hugging maxi dress with a mermaid fit.

Cheyenne stood in her living room to snap the full-length selfie, looking classy and gorgeous. The MTV star’s white dress featured a gray floral design and spaghetti straps with a square, plunging neckline.

Cheyenne Floyd rocks a curve-hugging floral dress to celebrate Easter

Cheyenne pulled her long locks into a half-up/half-down hairstyle, and her acrylic nails were painted with a festive design to match her dress.

Since her face was partially obstructed by her phone, Cheyenne’s makeup wasn’t visible, nor were her shoes. She accessorized her look with a pair of simple diamond stud earrings as she struck a stylish pose for the snap, holding an orange-colored beverage in one hand.

Cheyenne shows off her Sunday best with a drink in hand. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

As it turns out, Cheyenne, 30, was joined by her Teen Mom co-star, Jade Cline, for the get-together. In fact, they’ve spent the weekend together after Jade was in attendance for Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder’s sixth birthday party.

Jade was on hand to help out in the kitchen, and Cheyenne shared some photos of the food Jade prepared. Jade made a variety of pies and pastel-colored deviled eggs.

Jade Cline brought pies and deviled eggs to Cheyenne’s Easter party. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

In another snap shared to Cheyenne’s IG Story, the kids in attendance posed for an adorable shot. Ryder and Jade’s daughter Kloie were in the photo standing next to the rest of the younger guests.

Jade washed a pan in the sink in another shot she shared to her own IG Story. Plates of food and buckets of drinks were strewn across the kitchen island, where some of Cheyenne’s other family members and friends were seated.

Cheyenne shared an adorable snap of the kids and Jade helping in the kitchen. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram/@jadecline_/Instagram

When Cheyenne isn’t busy hosting an amazing party or filming for Teen Mom, the mom of two stays busy with several business endeavors.

Cheyenne is involved in several professional endeavors aside from filming for Teen Mom

She is the CEO of Rage Regardless Ry, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that “takes initiative in supporting the lifestyle changes that come with raising children living with metabolic conditions.”

Cheyenne founded the company after Ryder was diagnosed with VLCAD, a “rare condition in which the body is unable to properly break down certain fats into energy.”

In addition, Cheyenne is the creative force behind 6-year-old Ryder’s nail polish business, Nails By Ryder K.

She also co-hosts a podcast, Think Loud Crew, and she and her dad, Kyle Floyd, share their favorite food and drink recipes on their Instagram page, Unfiltered Kitchen, and its affiliated YouTube channel, @unfilteredkitchen4936.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.