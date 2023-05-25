Cheyenne Floyd dishes on married life and a possible baby no. 3

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd may still be a newlywed, but she’s already aware of how much work is involved in marriage.

Cheyenne and her husband, Zach Davis, tied the knot in a swanky, black-tie affair in September 2022, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

The couple’s nuptials played out during an emotional episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

There wasn’t a dry eye among their guests as Cheyenne and Zach exchanged their personalized vows, expressing their undying love for each other.

Fast-forward eight months later, and Cheyenne and Zach are still riding the high of wedded bliss while raising two kids.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Stories, Cheyenne opened up about her marriage to Zach.

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd is ‘proud’ of her marriage to Zach Davis

One of Cheyenne’s 1.7 million Instagram followers asked the MTV star how married life has been treating her and Zach.

Along with a gorgeous professional photo of herself and Zach, Cheyenne shared her answer.

“Marriage is no joke!” Cheyenne admitted. “I love my husband and wouldn’t want to be doing this with anyone else 🖤 I am so proud of us and love to see that we are still learning how to pour into each other in different ways.”

Cheyenne dished on marriage and more babies. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Another curious follower wanted Cheyenne to spill the tea on expanding her family and simply wrote, “Baby number 3” as their question.

Will Cheyenne and Zach expand their family?

Rather than replying with an answer, Cheyenne let her body language do the talking. The reality TV star snapped a selfie with her eyes closed, her hand resting under her chin, and a slight closed-mouth smile on her face.

Could Cheyenne’s response mean that she and Zach are looking to add to their brood? Cheyenne is already a mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Ryder, and her soon-to-be 2-year-old son, Ace.

Cheyenne shares Ryder with her ex and fellow Teen Mom castmate, Cory Wharton, and Ace is Cheyenne and Zach’s biological son.

Cheyenne has previously spoken out about having more children. Last summer, the brunette beauty spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that she is content with the two children she has.

“I’m done. No more,” she told the outlet.

Then, last year, shortly before getting hitched, Cheyenne answered the same question about expanding her family during another Q&A and reiterated her answer. At the time, Cheyenne told her fans, “Nope I’m done.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.