Cheyenne Floyd dishes on co-parenting with Cory Wharton: ‘We rely on each other’

Cheyenne and Cory have perfected the art of co-parenting. Pic credit: @cheynotshy and @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and her baby daddy Cory Wharton have seemingly perfected co-parenting, but not without some bumps in the road along the way.

Cheyenne and Cory share their 5-year-old daughter, Ryder. The duo met in 2016 on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III and sparks flew between them.

The former couple gave romance a shot, but things didn’t work out between them. Despite not working out romantically, their pairing led to Cheyenne becoming pregnant and welcoming their daughter Ryder in 2017.

Since then, Cheyenne and Cory have moved on and welcomed more children with their respective significant others. Cheyenne and her fiance, Zach Davis, share their 1-year-old son Ace, and Cory shares two biological daughters, 2-year-old Mila and 2-month-old Maya, with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Now that each of their families has grown along with their responsibilities, the exes rely on each other even more.

Cheyenne, 29, recently opened up about her current co-parenting situation with Cory, 31.

“We check in and we adapt,” Cheyenne told Us Weekly. “We truly have to rely on each other sometimes because there’s days where I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. Like, I’m, I’m wiped out. You gotta meet me somewhere and get Ry,'” she added with a laugh.

Cheyenne continued, noting that she and Cory rely on each other at this stage in their lives: “And there’s days where he’s like, ‘Hey, I know it’s not my day,’ or you know, we adapt to each other and we’re going through a lot right now. … We rely on each other.”

As for Cheyenne and Cory’s daughter, Ryder, she is loving her role as big sister to her three siblings, Ace, Mila, and Maya.

“Ryder has truly taken on the role of, like, the ultimate big sister,” Cheyenne shared. “She loves being a big sister to all of her siblings.”

Cheyenne and Cory’s co-parenting relationship has had its ups and downs

Last September, Cheyenne admitted to having “good days and bad days” when it comes to co-parenting with Cory and said, “We take co-parenting day by day.”

Additionally, last summer, Cory admitted, “We do have our fights and we do get into it,” adding that it’s “not always rainbows and butterflies.”

Despite their ups and downs, Cheyenne and Cory have impressed Teen Mom fans with their co-parenting skills, deeming them the “ultimate co-parenting couple.”

