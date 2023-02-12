Cheyenne Floyd channels ‘Pink Ranger’ on the slopes in Aspen

Cheyenne Floyd had a memorable theme in mind when she planned her trip to Aspen, Colorado– she wanted to channel the Pink Power Ranger.

The Teen Mom OG star represented the character quite well, as evidenced by photos taken in the snow.

Her husband Zach Davis had a different theme in mind, opting for the darker, more sinister character of Darth Vader.

Zach and Cheyenne were quite the pair on the slopes, with the mom-of-two clad in a pink ski jumpsuit with long sleeves and white stripes down the side.

She added a beige beanie as her long, blonde hair peeked out from underneath, and she added silver and beige ski boots to the ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The photo showed Cheyenne with her arms around Zach, who was dressed in all-black, including black shoes and pants, a shiny black puffer jacket, and black gloves. His face was also covered with a ski mask and ski goggles.

If Cheyenne hadn’t tagged her husband in the post, it would be impossible to recognize him.

“Darth Vader & Pink Ranger take on Aspen ❄️🖤,” she captioned the post.

This Aspen trip comes on the heels of Cheyenne and Zach’s trip to Dubai in January. The pair kicked off the New Year in the UAE with their friends, and Cheyenne officially claimed 2023 as her year.

Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis enjoy their Aspen getaway

The reality TV couple has a busy household with two young kids, but the newlyweds are making time for themselves.

Cheyenne and Zach are making the most of their quick trip to Aspen as they get used to the altitude.

The pair, who now reside in the suburbs of California, packed their fanciest winter outfits for the getaway, and Zach shared a photo of their night out.

Cheyenne bundled up in an ankle-length fur coat in shades of brown with an attached hoodie, and she paired the outfit with a shimmery gold purse. Meanwhile, Zach opted for a sophisticated ensemble with a black turtle neck shirt and black jeans with a structured coat.

The duo looked happy in the snap, which Zach captioned, “Quick altitude adjustment ❄️.”

Cheyenne Floyd promotes her Think Loud Crew podcast

Aside from her reality TV shows, Cheyenne has a few business ventures on her plate, including her podcast, Think Loud Crew.

She recently promoted the latest episode, which featured her dad, who fans have come to know and love from his appearances on the MTV show over the years.

“Have you tuned into this weeks podcast with @prettyboyfloyd3 🤣🙋🏾‍♀️ trust me this is one episode you don’t want to miss! @thinkloudcrew 🎙️” wrote Cheyenne in her caption.

The podcast is hosted by Cheyenne, her sister R KyleLynn Floyd and their friend Shanan Cablayan, who they’ve known since childhood.

The three moms get real about parenthood, relationships, and everything in between as they share raw moments of their lives with listeners.

The Think Loud Crew also have branded merchandise such as T-shirts, sweaters, baby onesies, sneakers, and tote bags available for purchase on their website.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.