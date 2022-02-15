Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder spends Valentine’s Day in the hospital

Cheyenne and Cory’s daughter Ryder spent Valentine’s Day in the hospital. Pic credit: MTV and @thatsryderk/Instagram

Teen Mom Family Reunion stars Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder is recovering after spending Valentine’s Day in the hospital.

Cory updated his fans to let them know that he had to take his and Cheyenne’s four-year-old daughter to the hospital on Monday.

Ryder was born with a rare genetic condition known as VLCAD, which means her body can’t break down certain types of fat into energy.

Typically, symptoms present as low blood sugar, lethargy, and muscle weakness. Treatment usually entails preventing hypoglycemia by avoiding fasting and eating low-fat, high-carbohydrate foods every few hours.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Cory shared a video of Ryder from her hospital bed, where the preschooler was hooked up to IVs. Ryder spoke briefly in the video and seemed to be in good spirits despite the scary ordeal.

“I got this in my arm… so brave,” Ryder told the camera as Cory filmed, showing off her IVs. “My Valentine’s been great and good.”

Meanwhile, while Cory tended to Ryder in the hospital, Cheyenne and her fiance Zach Davis were headed to Miami, Florida to celebrate a friend when they got the news.

“We really came to FL to celebrate Brittany and are getting on a flight right back home because Ryders in the hospital. My little baby isn’t feeling well,” Cheyenne shared on Twitter.

It seems as though Ryder only spent several hours in the hospital, luckily, but the incident was still a scary one. After her hospital stay, Cheyenne shared that she and Zach returned home to California and Cory updated his fans and thanked them for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out about Ryder,” Cheyenne told her fans. “She is home from the hospital now and resting. This isn’t how I thought my day would end up.”

“After flying to Miami and getting that call that she wasn’t well and coming right back home it’s been a long emotional day.. Although we had other plans I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now. I am so blessed to be in the bed snuggling with my babies,” Cheyenne shared.

Cory took to his Instagram Stories to tell his fans, “We got discharged. Ryder is OK she’s just very tired right now, thank you to everyone that reached out.”

Last season on Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne worried while she was pregnant with her son, Ace, that he may inherit VLCAD like his big sister, as it’s a genetic disease. Luckily, Ace was not born with the condition.

Cheyenne runs a non-profit organization called Rage Regardless Ry, which is dedicated to “empowering families affected by metabolic conditions,” inspired by Ryder’s condition.

