Cheyenne Floyd admits her segment of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was ‘hard to watch’

Watching her segments on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was difficult for Cheyenne. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd admittedly struggled re-watching the aftermath of her car shooting play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Tuesday night’s episode of TMTNC was an emotional one, as several of the moms faced stressful events in their lives.

Maci Bookout was still reeling from last year’s gas station shooting, Amber Portwood was unsure if she would lose custody of her son James amid a years-long battle with her ex Andrew Glennon, Catelynn Baltierra underwent surgery, and Briana DeJesus found out some gut-wrenching information about her estranged father and got into a disagreement with her mom, Roxanne.

Cheyenne’s storyline continued to detail her harrowing ordeal that she opened up about in Episode 1.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cheyenne and her fiance, Zach Davis’ car was shot at while their kids Ryder, 5, and Ace, 1, were in the car.

Still shaken from the event, Cheyenne tried to ease her mind and went with Zach, her mom, and her sister to a rage room to unleash some stress. However, she still struggled to make sense of it all.

Cheyenne disclosed that during the car shooting, she couldn’t hear her daughter Ryder in the backseat, causing her to worry whether she had been injured.

Cheyenne Floyd says her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter segment was ‘hard to watch’

Following the episode, Cheyenne took to Twitter where she shared a message with her followers that read, “💔this is hard to watch

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The reality TV star found plenty of support from her followers, including one of her castmates, Catelynn, who replied, “Proud of you!!!!”

Pic credit: @@itskcheyenne/Instagram

TMTNC cast, viewers offer Cheyenne their support

More supportive replies came from Cheyenne’s fans, with one replying to her tweet, “Just came here to say sending you all the hugs today. My heart aches so much for you and your family. No parent or child, no person should be subjected to that.”

Not only was Cheyenne emotional during the segment, but her fans were too. Another wrote, “Ya girl you got me in my house crying my eyes out stay strong you got this!!!”

Cheyenne and Zach revealed that the shooter was actually someone close to the family, a friend of Zach’s. The assailant shot at their car 13 times, causing them to crash into another car.

Cheyenne hasn’t revealed all of the details about her and Zach’s nightmare, but she did share that she underwent surgery following the crash. Back in July, Cheyenne teased that she was “focused on healing,” but didn’t provide any specifics, noting that the ordeal would play out during this season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.