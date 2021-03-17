Cheyenne and Zach’s families pressure the couple to get married — Will they tie the knot before the baby arrives?

Will Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis get married soon? Pic credit:MTV

The latest episode of Teen Mom OG gave us an insight into how Zach and Cheyenne’s families feel about their relationship.

While the families are certainly on board with the couple being together and having a baby, they think one thing is still missing — a wedding ring.

Zach and Cheyenne’s families are very traditional and they want the duo to tie the knot.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

And while the couple has discussed the subject of getting married, Zach hasn’t popped the question yet.

Zach and Cheyenne feel the pressure to get married

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Zach’s father Terry had the marriage talk with the couple while out to dinner.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Terry has always been very vocal about his desire to see his son marry the 28-year-old mom.

And now that he has a grandchild on the way, Terry is putting even more pressure on the couple to tie the knot.

“I’m just happy where you guys landed,” said Terry to the couple. “But I always question the fact that, ‘what’s the process?’ Is the process married first then a kid?”

“I feel like we’re at a good place,” responded Cheyenne. “We both know what we want and we acknowledge that we have a past but we’re trying to take the steps forward to make this time work.”

“Were you guys ever interested in getting married, before having a baby?” questioned Terry.

Zach admitted that they’ve had the conversation. “But there can be marriage still before the baby,” noted the soon-to-be dad.

However, when Terry questioned when the couple plan to get married, they did not have an answer for him.

Will Zach and Cheyenne get married before the baby arrives?

Despite playing it cool during her chat with Zach’s dad, Cheyenne does want to get married.

During her intro scene for the show, the Teen Mom OG star gave an update about her pregnancy and admitted that she wishes she was engaged.

“I’m ten weeks pregnant and I’m so relieved that I can have Zach and my mom in the delivery room when the time comes,” noted Cheyenne.

“I’ve always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age. And ever since we announced our pregnancy my family has made it clear that they want us to get married.”

“And I kinda wish we were at least engaged,” added the soon-to-be mom-of-two.

So have the couple gotten engaged since they filmed the show?

So far, there are no signs on Instagram that Zach has popped the question.

The Teen Mom OG star is now going into her third trimester and, with 13 weeks left before the baby arrives ,time is winding down.

Truthfully, the couple could already be engaged or even married and are keeping it a secret for the show. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.