Cheryl Burke’s COVID-19 diagnosis could have affected more than her DWTS partner

As we earlier reported, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

This puts a lot of things in a state of flux for Season 30 of the reality competition.

For one thing, she was practicing alongside Cody Rigsby the entire week and that means he was possibly compromised.

However, he isn’t the only one.

Cheryl Burke also filmed Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Sharna Burgess previously explained on social media that the coronavirus protocols are “even more strict than last year.”

However, they are not strict enough to keep the stars and pros in a bubble.

Just this past weekend, Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Corderas died of COVID-19 at the age of 41, took her pro dancer to a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

More important for Cheryl Burke was what she did this last weekend.

Before her COVID-19 diagnosis, Cheat Sheet reports that she filmed another reality TV show as she took part in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and filmed her scenes for that show.

The key thing here is that Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was at those Celebrity Wheel of Fortune tapings as well as another competitor.

It is unclear if they had any close contact on that set. If so, that could compromise The Miz and his partner Witney Carson. Both The Miz and Carson have babies at home as well.

Cheryl Burke reveals her diagnosis on Instagram

Cheryl Burke has been keeping her fans updated on her DWTS Season 30 journey all season.

She hinted before the premiere that this could be her final DWTS season, as she still wants to start a family sometime in the near future.

She backtracked on that somewhat in a later Instagram post where she said nothing was for certain. She also revealed in that post that she was entering this season nervous because it was the first one since she began her sobriety.

Peloton trainer Cody Rigsby partnered with Cheryl in Season 30 and the two danced the tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa and received a score of 24 out of 40.

As for her diagnosis, Cheryl Burke said that she was vaccinated with Moderna and feels terrible about her positive diagnosis.

“I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down,” she said. “I just feel like s***, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow.”

ABC has not revealed what they plan to do with Burke in quarantine.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.