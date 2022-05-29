Cheryl Burke wants to go to trial for Matthew Lawrence divorce case

Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, it seemed it might be amicable.

From the original divorce filing and the response, it sounded like they agreed on everything that Cheryl asked for in the original request. The only thing that seemed to separate them was Matthew asking for Cheryl to cover his court costs.

It seems that something has happened since then, and now, Cheryl wants to go to trial for their divorce case.

Cheryl Burke requests a trial for Matthew Lawrence divorce

Us Weekly confirmed that Cheryl Burke has asked for a trial for her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

On May 26, Cheryl’s attorney filed a motion that requested a trial setting for the family law case, Matthew reportedly signed off on the request as well.

The trial will last for around three days and it can only be a short cause matter (about five hours in one day) if all parties agree to it. The reason for the trial would be to officially deal with the dissolution of marriage, any spousal support, the division of property, and attorney fees and legal costs.

Us Weekly spoke to an attorney and they revealed that Cheryl’s attorney likely did this to try to push Matthew to get the divorce done. By going to trial, this won’t be settled until at least August or September. This could motivate Matthew to finish with the divorce or, at least, get in front of a judge.

Cheryl Burke already looking at future dating life

Cheryl Burke isn’t even divorced yet, but she is already looking at dating in the near future. She announced her new podcast called Burke in The Game on the IHeartRadio network.

Cheryl will talk to sex therapists, life coaches, relationship experts, family and friends, and some of her ex-boyfriends. She will talk about dating, what went wrong in her past relationships, and what she needs to do when moving forward into her next relationship.

However, Cheryl said she is not going to get back into the late-night dating game, but is ready to find someone to settle down with.

“I am done hitting the streets. That sounds bad, but you know, back in my club days, it was like an every morning embarrassment,” Cheryl said. “I can’t be in that environment. I don’t want to be. It’s no fun. It’s no fun when I can’t even hear the other person talk.”

