Cheryl Burke talks competing sober for first time on DWTS

Cheryl Burke is back for another season of Dancing With the stars and she is celebrating something this year.

This is the first season that Burke has competed on DWTS since she chose sobriety.

Burke took to Instagram to reveal how she feels about competing on DWTS after stopping drinking and how it has made her nervous for this season.

Cheryl Burke on sobriety and Dancing With the Stars

Cheryl Burke posted a video on her Instagram page talking about coming into this season of Dancing With the stars for the first time after choosing sobriety.

Charyl said, “Just thought I would do a little confessional because if I said to you that I was just so excited and not nervous, that would be a lie.”

She mentioned that her father was an alcoholic and she was starting to see herself doing some of the same things that he did and realized it was time to make a change.

She said that she has been sober since last year and this will be the first time she has gone in without that vice.

She said that she was also not sure if this would be her final season or not, claiming that sites were spreading rumors, even though she was the one who said this could be the end of the road.

She also wrote a caption:

“Confession time – this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves.

Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.

Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn’t be real.”

Cheryl Burke’s Dancing With the Stars journey

Cheryl Burke is one of the longest-running DWTS pros, making her debut in Season 2, where she won first with Drew Lachey. She also won first place the next season with Emmitt Smith.

She hasn’t won since, but she came in the top 3 five times. She has worked as a pro in 24 different seasons.

Peloton trainer Cody Rigsby partnered with Cheryl Burke in Season 30.

The two danced the tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa and received a score of 24 out of 40.

