Cheryl Burke shares bombshell claims about cheating ex amid Matthew Lawrence divorce

Cheryl Burke shares about cheating ex amid Matthew Lawrence divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Cheryl Burke shared shocking claims about a cheating ex amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The dancer posted the bombshell TikTok late last night and fans think the cheating ex may be Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl wore a serious face that reflected her frustration and slightly shook her head, which she rested tiredly in her hand. The text on the post read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes….”

The Dancing with the Stars sensation captioned her TikTok with, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…” in reference to the song lyrics by Adele playing over the video. Cheryl seemed to resonate deeply with the lyrics in light of her claims.

The professional dancer added hashtags to her post to really drive home her feelings, including #exessucks, #thelasttime, #goodbyeforever, and #hopeitwasworthit. The last hashtag especially highlighted the shots fired at her allegedly cheating ex.

The general reaction from fans was that of support with comments such as, “Limits are important. You’ve reached [yours] and you’re better off.” Fans expressed hope that she’s okay and appreciated the shots she fired in her post.

Fans think Cheryl may have spilled the tea on the reason for the divorce from Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence with this astonishing TikTok post.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence navigate divorce

Cheryl reportedly filed for divorce from Matthew in early 2022 after nearly two years of marriage. The split in their relationship reportedly occurred just one day after Cheryl fawned over the marriage on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Also, just days prior to their split, the pair reportedly was spotted celebrating Christmas together in December of 2021.

Cheryl addressed the divorce in a podcast in which she reportedly said, “When you reach the point when you’ve done it all in that sense, and you realize we’ve evolved and maybe not together.”

Cheryl hasn’t confirmed if Lawrence is the cheating ex she posted about, but fans have already been suspicious, especially since he was spotted with TLC’s Chilli on a Hawaii beach.

Cheryl Burke opens up about body dysmorphia

Cheryl opened up about her body dysmorphia, which she linked to her life as a dancer.

“I have body dysmorphia because I’m a dancer. I mean, tell me one dancer that doesn’t,” Cheryl reportedly said.

The accomplished dancer was reportedly fat-shamed on Dancing with the Stars, especially when she retained some water weight after getting off birth control.

Cheryl has been tending to her mental health lately and is hopefully learning to bypass toxic opinions, so she can embrace her best self.