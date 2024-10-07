Cheryl Burke calls for more DWTS security after leaked fan video

Cheryl Burke believes Dancing With the Stars needs increased security to avoid any more fan incidents during the show.

Burke last appeared on the dance competition series in 2022, when she partnered with ABC and Good Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion.

She’s since moved on to other ventures, like her podcast, which includes discussions about DWTS seasons.

Season 33 has already featured much to discuss, including controversial cast member Anna Delvey.

There is also a rumored romance between dance partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko.

After speculation about their dating seemed to be shut down, a leaked video of a backstage kiss between the two co-stars surfaced to reignite the hot rumors.

Burke called for more DWTS security after fan video

During an episode of Burke’s podcast featuring iHeart’s Jillian Escoto, they discussed some of the headlines about the show in recent weeks. One was the surprising leaked video of Gleb and Brooks.

Escoto asked how it happened, and Burke explained, indicating she thinks more security is necessary.

“It’s because, this is why, I’ll tell you right now,” she said, adding, “There’s an audience. There’s a balcony in the ballroom. [In the ballroom] that upper row, that if you continue to walk, takes you backstage,” she explained.

“It’s f***ed up. And they need to have security there. Because like this is the problem. People are allowed to bring their phones, which is like, they should not allow people to bring their phones,” Burke said during her podcast.

DWTS security stepped in during a Season 23 incident with protesters

Security came to the rescue in a surprising moment during Burke’s DWTS career. In 2016’s Season 23, two protesters rushed onto the stage as she and her partner, Ryan Lochte, received judges’ critiques for the couple’s dance.

Carrie Ann Inaba yelled at the men to “back off” as security quickly intervened to remove the protesters before any harm might occur.

An ABC News video below gives additional details about the DWTS incident.

A Soaps.com report earlier this year mentioned various details about DWTS from an insider. They revealed that “staffers” previously collected fans’ phones at the venue where the show films. A policy on the show also prohibited fans from capturing photos inside the ballroom.

That seemingly changed “the last few seasons” once DWTS began to simulcast on Disney+ and ABC. The insider said fans can capture photos before and after the show or get selfies with cast members. However, the insider also mentioned that recording footage while the show is live gets “called out publicly.”

Burke also reacted to those DWTS romance rumors

During last week’s US Weekly interview (below), Christina Garibaldi asked Burke how she felt about the flirtations and rumored romance involving Gleb and Brooks.

The former DWTS winner said she understood the show’s attempt to edit things for additional intrigue and storytelling because it happened to her during her season with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“Look, I get it, it’s a TV show, but I really hope because he may not have the same fanbase as like an Ochocinco, he really needs to put that aside, which is hard, but I think what’s more realistic is Gleb needs to break down that barrier,” she said.

Burke also suggested that there was a wall that needed to be broken down so viewers could see the “fun, playful side” between Gleb and Brooks. She said she wasn’t sure viewers would get behind them as a couple to win the show based on only seeing “flirting” and a potential romantic relationship.

As of this writing, they’ve survived the first eliminations of the show. However, fans may already have other favorites, including actress Chandler Kinney and Olympic medal winner Stephen Nedoroscik.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.